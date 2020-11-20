Try for Free
Twitter Launches Story-Like ‘Fleets’ & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

This week on Marketing O'Clock, Twitter adds a fleeting new feature, YouTube can now put ads on videos that don't have monetization enabled, and more.

Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are here to deliver the digital marketing news you may have missed this week.

If you’re unable to listen on Spotify, be sure to catch the video version of the show on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Fleets Launch for Twitter Users

Twitter finally launched its “Fleets” feature.

Similar to the popular Story feature from other social media platforms, these updates expire after 24 hours.

After the initial launch, the feature was being tested so much that Twitter had to slow the rollout to fix some issues.

Twitter Introduces Carousel Ads

Twitter launched a familiar social media ad format for advertisers globally, carousel ads.

Marketers can add up to 6 images or videos and users will be able to scroll through to see more creative and messaging.

YouTube May Run Ads on Non-Monetized Content

YouTube’s updated Terms of Service now allow the streaming platform to insert ads into videos that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program.

If you’re a creator, this change means that YouTube can now put ads on your content even if you try to opt-out.

Creators will not profit off of the ads on their videos unless they are eligible for the YouTube Partner Program and choose to opt-in.

In our take of the week segment, Joe Martinez shared some sage advice he received from a Google Ads rep.

Then, ICYMI, James Webster has a simple guide to enabling free product listings on Microsoft Advertising just in time for the holiday season!

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

  • Who needs to check to make sure they are opted-out of auto-applied recommendations?
  • What do you need to know about Google’s Remove Outdated Content tool?
  • When is Google Ads updating its app ad policy?
  • Where can you see how many search queries were omitted from your Google Ads search terms report?
  • Why Instagram SEO is about to become a hot topic.
  • How can small businesses get help from Google Small Business Advisors?

