Twitter Launches Story-Like ‘Fleets’ & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are here to deliver the digital marketing news you may have missed this week.

If you’re unable to listen on Spotify, be sure to catch the video version of the show on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Twitter finally launched its “Fleets” feature.

Similar to the popular Story feature from other social media platforms, these updates expire after 24 hours.

After the initial launch, the feature was being tested so much that Twitter had to slow the rollout to fix some issues.

Twitter launched a familiar social media ad format for advertisers globally, carousel ads.

Marketers can add up to 6 images or videos and users will be able to scroll through to see more creative and messaging.

YouTube’s updated Terms of Service now allow the streaming platform to insert ads into videos that are not part of the YouTube Partner Program.

If you’re a creator, this change means that YouTube can now put ads on your content even if you try to opt-out.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Creators will not profit off of the ads on their videos unless they are eligible for the YouTube Partner Program and choose to opt-in.

In our take of the week segment, Joe Martinez shared some sage advice he received from a Google Ads rep.

Email I just received from a Google rep who I've never talked to before. So helpful and in line with my client's goals. pic.twitter.com/471xyDVq6p — Joe Martinez (@MilwaukeePPC) November 16, 2020

Then, ICYMI, James Webster has a simple guide to enabling free product listings on Microsoft Advertising just in time for the holiday season!

Not sure if this has been mentioned yet but here is a super quick guide on how to enable free product listings for Micorosft Adverting 🆓🛒 Tools

Merchant Center

Settings

Product Listings Make sure the setting is set to 'Yes' and away you go!#ppcchat pic.twitter.com/we31jH1Xep — James Webster (@PPC_Webster) November 17, 2020

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who needs to check to make sure they are opted-out of auto-applied recommendations?

What do you need to know about Google’s Remove Outdated Content tool?

When is Google Ads updating its app ad policy?

Where can you see how many search queries were omitted from your Google Ads search terms report?

Why Instagram SEO is about to become a hot topic.

How can small businesses get help from Google Small Business Advisors?

Thanks to Upfluence for their support.

With Upfluence’s all-in-one platform, marketers can streamline their influencer marketing campaigns and scale their influencer program in no time.

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North