Twitter Launches Blue For Business With Square Profile Photos

Twitter is launching Blue For Business, a new version of Blue Verified designed to distinguish brand accounts from personal accounts.

In addition to a gold checkmark, Blue For Business comes with a square profile photo and the ability to link any affiliated Twitter accounts.

When business accounts designate their affiliated accounts, such as personal Twitter accounts of employees, the affiliate gets an additional badge next to their verified checkmark.

The image at the top of this page shows an example of a Twitter employee’s account, which has a blue checkmark and a badge with Twitter’s logo.

In a blog post, Twitter provides various examples of how brands can use Blue For Business:

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players or movie characters can all be affiliated. You name it, we got it. Each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their parent handle based on a list provided by the parent business. We will share any new criteria, pricing or process as we update them.”

Regardless of how Twitter tries to spin it, there’s little doubt that Blue For Business is designed to sell more subscriptions.

If your brand and its affiliates are at risk of impersonation on Twitter, having everyone verified and linked under the same parent account could be worthwhile.

However, without further details, it isn’t easy to quantify this service’s value to businesses.

To that end, we don’t know how much it will cost businesses, as signups aren’t open yet.

Twitter is piloting Blue For Businesses with select accounts and will make the service broadly available next year.

Source: Twitter

Featured Image: Screenshot from business.twitter.com/en/blog/twitter-blue-for-business.html, December 2022.