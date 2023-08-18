Social Media Image Size Guide For All Platforms In 2023

If you’re not using social media to grow your brand awareness, improve brand sentiment, and build a community of loyal followers, you should be.

With more social platforms popping up every month, there are more ways than ever to connect with your customers and prospects via engaging content.

But before you start posting at will, it’s important to note that no two social platforms have the exact same rules for image sizes.

We’ve put together a comprehensive guide on how to size social media images for the social networks that matter.

Let’s get into it.

Social Media Image Size Cheat Sheet

Instagram Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Profile Photo 320 x 320 px 196 x 196 px 400 x 400 px 400 x 400 px Cover Photo N/A 851 x 315 px 1128 x 1191 px 1500 x 500 px Landscape 1080 x 566 px 1200 x 630 px 1200 x 627 px 1600 x 900 px Portrait 1080 x 1350 px 1080 x 1350 px 1080 x 1350 px 1080 x 1350 px Square 1080 x 1080 px 1080 x 1080 px 1080 x 1080 px 1080 x 1080 px

Facebook Image Sizes

As the largest social network in the world, Facebook has proven itself to be a powerful mechanism for connecting with today’s consumers.

It’s also a highly visual channel where images can be used to both present your brand and engage in authentic storytelling.

From how you present your company’s profile to the types of images you share to your feed and your Facebook Stories, ensuring your images are up to spec is key.

Facebook Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 196 x 196 pixels.

Your Facebook profile picture will be cropped to appear as a circle, so make sure to keep your photo’s subject or logo within “safe zones” so nothing gets cropped out.

Display size differs depending on the device:

For desktop, it displays at 176 x 176 pixels.

For smartphones, it displays at 196 x 196 pixels.

For most feature phones, it displays at 36 x 36 pixels.

If your profile photo features a logo or text, a PNG file might give you the best results.

Facebook Cover Photo

You have more room to get creative with your cover photo, as it’s much larger than your profile picture. But that also means you need the resolution right, or your image might appear stretched.

Recommended image size: It must be a minimum of 400 pixels wide and 150 pixels tall, though we recommend an image that’s 851 x 315 pixels for the best results.

Display size differs depending on the device:

For desktop, it displays at 820 x 312 pixels.

For smartphones, it displays at 640 x 360 pixels.

Your cover photo will load fastest as an sRGB JPG file that’s less than 100 kilobytes.

Like with your Facebook profile photo, you’ll likely get better results using a PNG file if your cover photo features a logo or text.

Facebook Shared Image

Recommended image size: 1200 x 630 pixels.

While the landscape format above is the recommended image size, you can also post in other image orientations:

Square: 1080 x 1080 pixels.

Portrait: 1080 x 1350 pixels.

Facebook Stories

Recommended image size: 1080 x 1920 pixels.

1080 x 1920 pixels. Facebook Stories are vertical image features (much like Instagram Stories) with an aspect ratio of 9:16.

Focus on keeping any text or important information in the center of your image, so that any other elements won’t cover it.

Instagram Image Sizes

Probably the most visual social network of them all, Instagram is beloved by brands and consumers alike.

The very nature of the platform – which centers around sharing photos and videos – has made it extremely popular for visual storytelling, and its reputation for pioneering new features (like Instagram Stories) has cemented it as a space to watch.

Creating a polished profile is the first step to succeeding on Instagram. From there, you’ll want to experiment with different post types – such as Instagram Stories, Instagram Reels, and even photo carousels – to see what your audience finds most engaging.

Instagram Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 320 x 320 pixels is the right size to ensure your photo shows up well (even though it displays at 110 x 110 pixels on mobile).

Like with Facebook, your Instagram profile picture will appear as a circle, so be mindful of what will get cropped out of the edges.

Unlike some platforms, your followers can’t click to expand your Instagram profile image, so make sure it can be clearly seen as it is.

Instagram Feed Posts

When sharing a photo to your Instagram feed, you have several different orientation options to choose from.

The best choice will depend on the content itself – but always keep in mind that you should optimize for a mobile-first audience.

Recommended image sizes:

Portrait: 1080 x 1350 pixels with an aspect ratio of 4:5.

Square: 1080 x 1080 pixels with an aspect ratio of 1:1.

Landscape: 1080 x 566 pixels with an aspect ratio of 1.91:1.

Instagram supports image aspect ratios between 1.91:1 and 4:5.

For best results, Instagram recommends uploading images with a width of 1080 pixels and a height of between 566 and 1350 pixels, depending on the aspect ratio you’re looking for. If you share a photo at a lower resolution than that, Instagram will enlarge it. Similarly, if you share a photo at a higher resolution, it will be cropped.

Once posted to Instagram, your photo will display as a 161 x 161 pixels thumbnail on your profile.

You can also post an Instagram Carousel of up to 10 images.

Instagram Stories

Instagram stories are ephemeral, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t put effort into uploading photos your viewers will love.

Recommended image size: 1080 x 1920 pixels.

1080 x 1920 pixels. With a minimum resolution of 600 x 1067 pixels, it’s a good rule of thumb to keep your images above these numbers.

Instagram Stories is a vertical image format, so your photos will appear in a 9:16 aspect ratio.

There’s a maximum file size of 4 GB for Instagram Stories.

Instagram Reels

Reels have the same sizing and dimensions as Instagram Stories.

Recommended image size: 1080 x 1920 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 9:16.

1080 x 1920 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 9:16. Your Reels will be cropped down to a 1:1 square image on your profile feed, and a 4:5 portrait in the home feed.

Therefore, you should be mindful to place any text or important visuals in the center “safe zone” of your video.

Twitter Image Sizes

Twitter is a platform of short, succinct tweets – but it’s also about images!

Adding photos and videos to your tweets can be a great way to provide your audience with additional content or tell a deeper story – and often, this can make for more engaging content.

Like with other platforms, using imagery to create a profile that visually reflects your brand will also aid in fostering brand recognition with Twitter users.

Twitter Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 400 x 400 pixels.

400 x 400 pixels. Minimum image size: 200 x 200 pixels

The maximum file size for profile photos on Twitter is 2 MB, so make sure your image doesn’t exceed this.

Don’t forget that your profile photo will be circular, as with many other social media platforms.

Twitter Cover Photo

Recommended image size: 1500 x 500 pixels.

1500 x 500 pixels. The maximum size for header photos on Twitter is 5 MB, though GIFs can be up to 15 MB if you use the website.

The file types that Twitter support are JPEG, GIF, and PNG. It does not accept BMP, TIFF, or other formats.

Aim to get as close to the recommended image size as possible here in order to minimize the likelihood that your header photo will appear blurred or stretched.

Be mindful that your header will appear differently depending on the device on which it is viewed, so it helps to take a look on both desktop and mobile after you’ve uploaded yours.

Twitter In-Stream Images

Recommended image size: 1600 x 900 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

1600 x 900 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Twitter will automatically crop in-feed images to 500 x 335 px, where users can then click to expand to 1600 x 900.

While 1600 x 900px is the ideal size to ensure that nothing is cropped out of your picture in the in-feed preview, you can also upload in different resolutions:

Square: 1080 x 1080 pixels

Portrait: 1080 x 1350 pixels.

Aspect ratios will be optimized differently depending on the device. Twitter recommends using 2:1 or 1:1 on desktop or 2:1, 3:4, 5:4, or 16:9 on mobile.

Other factors you should consider for Twitter in-stream photos:

The maximum image size is 5 MB.

Twitter accepts GIF, JPEG, and PNG files.

It does not accept BMP, TIFF, or other file formats.

You can post up to four images per post, but doing this will alter how they are displayed and their aspect ratio.

LinkedIn Image Sizes

LinkedIn has cornered the market as the go-to social media network for professional networking.

But it’s more than just a place for recruiters and job seekers to connect; it’s a space where businesses and individuals can build their brands, share their stories, and connect with like-minded people.

Uploading high-quality images, both in your profile elements and in the content you share, is paramount in presenting professionally on LinkedIn – so make sure you adhere to recommended sizing.

LinkedIn Personal Page

Recommended profile photo size: A minimum of 400 x 400 pixels.

A minimum of 400 x 400 pixels. Recommended cover photo size: 1,584 x 396 pixels.

LinkedIn Company Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 400 x 400 pixels.

400 x 400 pixels. Photos must be an absolute minimum of 268 x 268 pixels.

On LinkedIn, your profile photo will appear as a square with a 1:1 aspect ratio.

Maximum file size of 4 MB.

LinkedIn accepts JPEG, GIF, and PNG file types.

LinkedIn Company Cover Photo

Recommended image size: 1128 x 191 pixels.

1128 x 191 pixels. Be sure to max out your resolution here so your image isn’t blurry – and bear in mind that it will appear slightly differently on various devices.

Be aware that your company logo will overlap your cover photo in the lower left corner.

LinkedIn Post Image Size

Recommended image size: 1200 x 627 pixels.

1200 x 627 pixels. LinkedIn defaults to a 1.91.1 ratio for image posts and link posts.

You can also upload images in other dimensions, such as:

Square: 1080 x 1080 pixels.

Portrait: 1080 x 1350 pixels.

TikTok Image Sizes

TikTok has quickly risen among the ranks as one of the most popular video-sharing social media apps.

While it goes without saying that you should understand the correct sizing for any videos you upload to TikTok, it’s also important to know the right sizing for other content elements on the platform – such as your profile photo, and any carousel images you might want to post.

Getting these right will lead to more engagement with your target audience.

TikTok Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 200 x 200 pixels.

200 x 200 pixels. The minimum size for a TikTok profile photo is 20 x 20 pixels, but adhering to the recommended sizing above will give you the best results.

TikTok Video Size

Recommended video size: 1080 x 1920 pixels.

1080 x 1920 pixels. 9:16 is the ideal aspect ratio for TikTok videos.

Maximum video length of 3 minutes.

TikTok Carousel Image Size

Recommended image size: 1080 x 1920 pixels.

For best results, you should aim for a 9:16 or 1:1 aspect ratio for TikTok carousels, but uploading images with a 4:5 ratio is also possible.

Pinterest Image Sizes

Visuals are core to the Pinterest platform, as it’s primarily a place for users to discover things – from recipes to home decor ideas and more.

For brands, Pinterest is a great place to connect with your ideal audience through content that inspires them and catches their eye. It’s also a powerful tool for sharing your products and encouraging people who were previously unaware of your brand to become customers.

So, naturally, you want to make sure your Pinterest images are top-notch.

Pinterest Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 165 x 165 pixels.

165 x 165 pixels. Like other platforms, your Pinterest profile photo will appear as a circle – so keep that in mind when choosing an image.

Your profile will display differently on different areas of the site: On the home page, it displays at 165 x 165 pixels. On the rest of Pinterest, it displays at 32 x 32 pixels.

The maximum file size is 10 MB.

You can use a JPG or PNG file type for your profile photo.

Pinterest Cover Photo

Recommended image size: 800 x 450 pixels.

Pinterest Pin Image

Recommended image size: 1000 x 1500 pixels for a vertical image.

1000 x 1500 pixels for a vertical image. Pinterest recommends using an image aspect ratio of 2:3 for your Pin images to give your audience the best experience.

Pins will appear on the feed and boards with a width of 236 pixels.

The maximum file size is 20 MB.

Pinterest Board Display Image

Recommended image size: 222 x 150 pixels.

222 x 150 pixels. The smaller thumbnail size here will be 55 x 55 pixels.

Other Pinterest Image Sizes

For Story Pins, the recommended image size is 1080 x 1920 pixels.

For Carousel Pins, the company recommends sizing of 1000 x 1500 pixels (portrait) or 1000 x 1000 pixels (square) and an aspect ratio of 1:1 or 2:3. You can include up to five images.

Videos on Pinterest can be a maximum of 15 minutes and should utilize the same recommended sizing and aspect ratios as Carousel Pins above.

YouTube Image Sizes

As the world’s leading video-sharing platform, YouTube has become a staple platform for social media users.

And while uploading exceptional videos is the goal, there are also other ways you can set yourself up for success on YouTube – such as in your public-facing profile.

YouTube Profile Photo

Recommended image size: 800 x 800 pixels.

800 x 800 pixels. This photo will display at 98 x 98 pixels.

Ensure your photo content is centered so nothing is cropped out.

YouTube Profile Banner Photo

Recommended image size: 2560 x 1440 pixels, with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

2560 x 1440 pixels, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The minimum size YouTube will accept for your cover photo is 2048 x 1152 pixels.

Make sure your text and logos are within the ‘safe zone’ of 1235 x 338 pixels.

The maximum file size is 6 MB.

YouTube Thumbnail Photo

Recommended image size: 1280 x 720 pixels, with a minimum width of 640 pixels.

YouTube Video Size

Recommended video size: A minimum dimension of 1280 x 720 pixels, with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Snapchat Image Sizes

The leader in ephemeral content, Snapchat is still popular among younger social users.

The app focuses heavily on vertical image content in a 9:16 aspect ratio, and you’ll find that reflected across several of its features.

Snapchat Ads Image

Recommended image size: A minimum of 1080 x 1920 pixels, with a 9:16 aspect ratio.

A minimum of 1080 x 1920 pixels, with a 9:16 aspect ratio. The maximum file size is 5 MB.

Accepted file types are PNG or JPEG.

Snapchat Geofilter

Recommended image size: A minimum of 1080 x 1920 pixels, with a 9:16 aspect ratio.

A minimum of 1080 x 1920 pixels, with a 9:16 aspect ratio. The maximum file size is 5 MB.

Why Resize Your Images For Every Social Media Channel?

Social media is a competitive space, with many brands and creators vying for audiences’ attention.

To pique the interest of social users, it’s crucial to put your best foot forward in your content – and that means sharing visuals tailored to that platform’s specifications.

If you don’t resize your images to meet the requirements of each channel, they may end up looking pixelated, stretched, awkwardly cropped, or just plain low-quality, which won’t encourage people to engage with your content.

Beyond that, each platform’s algorithm will typically reward you for posting optimized and engaging content, which will help it gain even more traction.

How To Resize Images For Social Media

Looking to resize images for social but don’t know where to start? Here are a few common tools you can use:

In Conclusion

Sizing your images correctly for all your social profiles is a simple step to ensure you optimize your social media presence.

Now that you have all the necessary details on recommended sizing across each platform and the right tools to help you edit your photos, nothing should stop you from sharing high-quality content on social media!

The next step is figuring out exactly what stories you want to tell and how to provide valuable and engaging content to your audience.

Good luck!

