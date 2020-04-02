Twitter Gives Marketers a Content Calendar Full of Tweet Prompts

Not sure what to post on Twitter these days? Twitter’s taking out the guesswork with a month-long content calendar.

Twitter has outlined a month’s worth of weekday tweet ideas to help marketers plan what to post every day.

See the full calendar below:

Twitter briefly explains what each of these prompts mean.

Retweet : Retweet something from customers, partners, and thought leaders in your industry.

: Retweet something from customers, partners, and thought leaders in your industry. Tweet a pro tip : Post about a feature or best practice that makes your product or service more efficient.

: Post about a feature or best practice that makes your product or service more efficient. Retweet with comment : Look for @mentions where it makes sense to amplify your reply – like answering a question other people can benefit from.

: Look for @mentions where it makes sense to amplify your reply – like answering a question other people can benefit from. Take your Twitter followers behind the scenes : Highlight the people and places behind your brand.

: Highlight the people and places behind your brand. Tweet some #MondayMotivation : Take advantage of this popular, recurring hashtag with an inspiring anecdote, a picture, or a video.

: Take advantage of this popular, recurring hashtag with an inspiring anecdote, a picture, or a video. Tweet a link to a key piece of content : Share a link to an existing piece of evergreen content – Like a whitepaper or a downloadable guide.

: Share a link to an existing piece of evergreen content – Like a whitepaper or a downloadable guide. Tweet a GIF : Write a clever one-liner and bring it to life with a GIF

: Write a clever one-liner and bring it to life with a GIF Tweet a statistic : Share some data points that are valuable to your audience. As a bonus you could also add a simple graphic depicting the data.

: Share some data points that are valuable to your audience. As a bonus you could also add a simple graphic depicting the data. Tweet a meme : To familiarize yourself with the trending memes of the moment, Twitter recommends looking at fast food accounts for inspiration.

: To familiarize yourself with the trending memes of the moment, Twitter recommends looking at fast food accounts for inspiration. Run a Twitter Poll : Engage your audience with a poll about something related to your business.

: Engage your audience with a poll about something related to your business. Tweet a question : Questions are another great way to create engagement. Twitter recommends actively participating afterward by engaging with the replies.

: Questions are another great way to create engagement. Twitter recommends actively participating afterward by engaging with the replies. Share your #WednesdayWisdom : Take advantage of this popular hashtag by sharing practical, brand-specific tips and broader, more general words of motivation.

: Take advantage of this popular hashtag by sharing practical, brand-specific tips and broader, more general words of motivation. Tweet a Tweet that was successful in the past : Look through your profile, or the Twitter Analytics dashboard, to identify evergreen Tweets that are still relevant and share them again.

: Look through your profile, or the Twitter Analytics dashboard, to identify evergreen Tweets that are still relevant and share them again. Give a shoutout : Highlight a standout customer, employee, or partner.

: Highlight a standout customer, employee, or partner. Tweet about positive brand news : Share some exciting things happening at the company level.

: Share some exciting things happening at the company level. Tweet user-generated content : Share content about your business that was not created by you but by other customers.

: Share content about your business that was not created by you but by other customers. Tweet a video : Look for an existing video you can repurpose. Twitter recommends sticking to 6-15 second clips.

: Look for an existing video you can repurpose. Twitter recommends sticking to 6-15 second clips. Go live on Twitter : Engage with followers in real-time with live video.

: Engage with followers in real-time with live video. Tweet a one-liner: Share a simple, text-only Tweet.

Twitter’s content calendar isn’t specific to any one month, so it’s something you can continue to use if you find it effective.

However, Twitter did recently share some notable dates for April that can provide further inspiration for what to tweet about this month.

Twitter Content Calendar for April

Twitter published its monthly calendar highlighting popular dates that have historically generated a lot of engagement on Twitter.

Some key dates of note include:

World Health Day on April 7th

National Sibling’s Day on April 10th

National Pet Day on April 11th

Earth Day on April 22nd

The content calendar is fairly sparse compared to what it once was before all public events were cancelled this month.

So you can lean on both calendars to fill the month with daily Twitter content.

Sources: Twitter for Business (1, 2)