You Need This 2022 Marketing Calendar [Free Templates]

Goodbye, 2021!
Adios. Auf wiedersehen. Don’t let the door hit you.
As we set fresh eyes on the year ahead, there’s one opportunity that’s always going to be there for you – even when some crazy thing like, say a pandemic shakes things up for your marketing team: Holidays!
Sure, you’re well aware that Easter falls on a… wait, how do they decide when Easter happens?
Okay, so you’re probably fairly certain that your Canadian customers want to hear from you on their Thanksgiving, not the American one.
And you know Christmas will roll around religiously on December 25 each year.
But did you know there’s a “Cuddle Up Day” in January?
Or that April 27 is “Denim Day”?
I bet you had no idea that dried fruit and seeds lovers unite on August 31 each year in celebration of “National Trail Mix Day.”
It’s true – there’s a holiday for just about everything. And if your business is trying to reach a particular type of audience, you definitely want to know when holidays relevant to your products and services are happening.
2022 Free Marketing Calendar Templates
Whether you’re the kind of marketer who starts feeling festive in July or you’re the wait-until-Christmas-break type, there’s no doubt that prepping your 2022 holiday marketing comes with a cornucopia of stressors.
Good news! I’ve done the legwork for you.
Bookmark this one, because you’re going to be returning to it often as you brainstorm targeted, super-relevant marketing campaigns all year long.
I’ve even included a template. Seriously, this will be the easiest planning you do. Let’s get to it.
2022 Marketing Calendar
Here is the marketing calendar for 2022.
The tab titled “All Holidays + Google Calendar” can be used to upload to Google Calendar.
Your 2022 marketing calendar is going to be above and beyond – all with a seasonal twist. Let’s keep it going with a breakdown of all the holidays, big events, and inspiration campaigns.
Your 2022 Holiday Marketing Calendar
I’ve separated this calendar by month, so you can jump to a certain month with one click below:
January
Right now, there’s a good chance that your target audience is getting bombarded by winter sales and gym workouts on Instagram.
The thing is, January is the time to experience a refresh. Along with this rejuvenation, comes college football games, SAG awards, and Elvis’s birthday.
If you’re not sure where to begin when crafting your January marketing campaigns, ahead are holidays, sporting events, birthdays, and more to celebrate in January.
Monthly Observances
Weight Loss Awareness Month
National Blood Donor Month
National Thank You Month
National Hobby Month
National Hot Tea Month
Weekly Observances
January 2-8 – Diet Resolution Week
January 16-22 – Hunt For Happiness Week
January 16-22 – Sugar Awareness Week
January 23-29 – National School Choice Week
January 23-29 – Meat Week
January 23-29 – Clean Out Your Inbox Week
Days
January 1 – New Year’s Day
January 1 – National Hangover Day
January 1 – Outback Bowl
January 1 – Rose Bowl
January 1 – NHL Winter Classic
January 2 – Science Fiction Day
January 3 – Festival of Sleep Day
January 4 – Trivia Day
January 5 – National Bird Day
January 5-9 – PGA Tournament of Champions
January 6 – National Bean Day
January 6 – Cuddle Up Day
January 8 – Elvis’s Birthday
January 9 – Golden Globes
January 10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day
January 10 – Houseplant Appreciation Day
January 10 – College Football Playoff National Championship
January 10 – National Clean Off Your Desk Day
January 11 – National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
January 12 – National Take the Stairs Day
January 13 – National Sticker Day
January 14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day
January 15 – National Hat Day
January 17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day
January 17 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
January 18 – Winnie the Pooh Day (Author A.A. Milne’s birthday)
January 19 – National Popcorn Day
January 20 – Penguin Awareness Day
January 20 – National Cheese Lover’s Day
January 20 – Get To Know Your Customers Day
January 20-30 – Sundance Film Festival
January 21 – National Hugging Day
January 23 – National Pie Day
January 24 – Compliment Day
January 24 – National Peanut Butter Day
*January 24 – Community Manager Appreciation Day #CMAD
January 25 – Opposite Day
January 26 – Spouse’s Day
January 27 – Chocolate Cake Day
January 28 – Fun at Work Day
January 28 – Data Privacy Day
January 28-30 – Winter X Games
January 29 – National Puzzle Day
January 30 – National Hockey League All-Star Game
January 31 – Backward Day
January 31 – Grammy’s
January 31-February 6 – AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Popular hashtags for January:
- #NewYearsDay
- #ScienceFictionDay
- #NationalTriviaDay
- #NationalBirdDay
- #HumanTraffickingDay
- #NationalStickerDay
- #CleanOffYourDeskDay
- #NationalHatDay
- #GetToKnowYourCustomersDay
- #CheeseLoversDay
- #MLKDay
- #NationalHuggingDay
- #PieDay
- #NationalComplimentDay
- #OppositeDay
- #CMAD
- #PrivacyAware
Examples of January holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8
— Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 24, 2018
Refugees travel about 2 billion km every year to find safety.
Show them they’re not alone & #StepWithRefugees https://t.co/VAgv1ZcCIA pic.twitter.com/TOTZEfdmRH
— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) January 27, 2019
Sending virtual hugs today. 🤗 #NationalHuggingDay pic.twitter.com/VLVs5IUuw8
— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) January 21, 2021
ICYMI – #NationalComplimentDay was yesterday…but we're obsessed with our customers everyday (in an endearing way, we promise).
👇 Reply below and we'll compliment you! pic.twitter.com/EdiypceOoz
— T-Mobile (@TMobile) January 25, 2021
February
February is extra special this year. It’s not all about Valentine’s Day, Fashion Week, or Super Bowl Sunday (okay, maybe it is).
This year, February packs a punch with an extra day because it’s a leap year. February 29 happens every four years to keep us aligned with orbit around the sun.
So, what’s a marketer to do in February to target the right audience?
First, wish for spring to begin. And, second, keep scrolling for all the inspiration you need to make February a high-performing month for your business.
Monthly Observances
Black History Month
American Heart Month
National Heart Month
National Weddings Month
National Cherry Month
Weekly Observances
February 10-14 – New York Fashion Week
February 13-19 – Freelance Writers Appreciation Week
February 13-19 – International Flirting Week
February 14-21 – Condom Week
February 14-20 – Random Acts of Kindness Week
February 23 – March 1 – Eating Disorder Awareness Week
Days
February 1 – National Freedom Day
February 1 – Chinese New Year
February 2 – Groundhog Day
February 4 – World Cancer Day
February 4 – Bubble Gum Day
February 4 – Give Kids a Smile Day
February 4 – Wear Red Day
February 5 – World Nutella Day
February 5 – National Weatherperson’s Day
February 6 – National Chopsticks Day
February 6 – Girl Scout Cookies Booth Sales Begins
February 7 – Send a Card to a Friend Day #SendACardToAFriendDay
February 8 – Boy Scout’s Day
February 9 – National Pizza Day
February 10 – Umbrella Day
February 11 – Make a Friend Day
February 12 – Lincoln’s Birthday
February 13 – Super Bowl Sunday
February 14 – Valentine’s Day
February 15 – Susan B. Anthony’s Birthday
February 15 – Singles Awareness Day
February 17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day
February 18 – Drink Wine Day
February 20 – Love Your Pet Day
February 21 – Presidents Day
February 22 – Washington’s Birthday
February 22 – Margarita Day
February 22 – Walk Your Dog Day
February 24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
February 26 – National Pistachio Day
February 28 – Floral Design Day
February 28-March 6 – Arnold Palmer Invitational PGA
Popular hashtags for February:
- #GroundhogDay
- #WorldCancerDay
- #NationalWeatherpersonsDay
- #SendACardToAFriendDay
- #BoyScoutsDay
- #NationalPizzaDay
- #ValentinesDay
- #RandomActsOfKindnessDay
- #PresidentsDay
- #LoveYourPetDay
Examples of February holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
March
Just when you are finally out of your holiday winter slump, Daylight Saving Time catches us all longing for a nap.
Although there’s no amount of coffee that can help you prepare for the upcoming month, I did share a few marketing campaign ideas below to get you started.
From the World Wildlife Day to International Women’s Day, March has a lot to offer.
Monthly Observances
Women’s History Month
Nutrition Month
Peanut Month
Music in Our Schools Month
Craft Month
Irish Heritage Month
American Red Cross Month
March for Meals
The Great American Cleanup
Weekly Observances
March 6-12– Girl Scout Week
March 13-19 – National Sleep Awareness Week
March 14-18 – Campfire Birthday Week
March 27 – Apr 2 National Cleaning Week
Days
March 1 – Peanut Butter Lover’s Day
March 1 – Mardi Gras/Fat Tuesday
March 2 – Ash Wednesday
March 2 – National Read Across America Day (Dr. Seuss Day)
March 3 – World Wildlife Day
March 4 – Grammar Day
March 4 – Day of Unplugging
TBD –Girl Scout Cookie Booth Sales Begin
March 4 – Employee Appreciation Day
March 6 – Dentist’s Day
March 6 – Oreo Day
March 6 – Shaq’s Birthday
March 7 – Cereal Day
March 8 – International Women’s Day
March 10-13 – The Players Championship PGA
March 10 – Popcorn Lover’s Day
March 11-20 – SXSW Online
March 12– Girl Scout Birthday
March 13 – Jewel Day
March 13 – Daylight Savings
March 13 – SAG Awards
March 14 – Pi Day
March 14 – Napping Day
March 15 – The Ides of March
March 17 – St. Patrick’s Day
March 18 – World Sleep Day
March 18 – Awkward Moments Day
March 20 – First Day of Spring
March 21 – World Down Syndrome Day
March 21 – International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
March 22 – World Water Day
March 22 – Ag Day (Agriculture Day)
March 23 – Puppy Day
March 22 – American Diabetes Association Alert Day
March 26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy Awareness
March 26 – Earth Hour Day
March 27 – Oscars Ceremony
March 29 – Mom & Pop Business Owners Day
March 30 – National Doctor’s Day
March 31 – Crayon Day
March 31 – Transgender Day of Visibility
Popular hashtags for March:
- #PeanutButterLoversDay
- #EmployeeAppreciationDay
- #ReadAcrossAmerica
- #DrSeuss
- #WorldWildlifeDay
- #NationalGrammarDay
- #BeBoldForChange
- #DaylightSavings
- #PiDay
- #StPatricksDay
- #FirstDayofSpring
- #RacialDiscriminationDay
- #WorldWaterDay
- #NationalPuppyDay
- #PurpleDay
- #AmericanDiabetesAssociationAlertDay
- #NationalDoctorsDay
- #EarthHour
- #TDOV
Examples of March holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
April
“April showers bring May flowers,” makes April sound like…well…a real bummer.
April deserves a silent golf clap because April is bringing us National Denim Day, World Autism Day, the Master’s PGA tournament, and so much more.
And, to top it all off, springtime drops (hello, spring cleaning and pretty Peeps).
Monthly Observances
Earth Month
National Volunteer Month
National Autism Awareness Month
Keep America Beautiful Month
National Garden Month
Stress Awareness Month
National Poetry Month
Weekly Observances
April 17-23 – National Volunteer Week
April 17-23 – Animal Cruelty/Human Violence Awareness Week
April 17-23 – Administrative Professionals Week
April 17-23 – National Princess Week
April 25-29 – Every Kid Healthy Week
Days
April 1 – April Fool’s Day
April 1 – Baseball Opening Day
April 2 – Equal Pay Day
April 2 – World Autism Awareness Day
April 2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
April 3 – Don’t Go To Work Unless it’s Fun Day
April 3 – Find a Rainbow Day
April 4 – School Librarian Day
April 4-10 – Masters Tournament PGA
April 6 – National Walking Day
April 7 – National Beer Day
April 7 – World Health Day
April 9 – Winston Churchill Day
TBD (Typically April 10) – Free Cone Day (Ben & Jerry’s)
April 10 – Palm Sunday
April 10 – Golfer’s Day
April 11 – National Pet Day
April 12 – National Grilled Cheese Day
April 15 – National Titanic Remembrance Day
April 15 – Tax Day
April 15 – Good Friday
April 15-24 – Coachella Music Festival
April 17 – Easter Sunday
April 18 – Patriot’s Day
April 18 – Boston Marathon
April 20 – Lookalike Day
April 21 – National High-Five Day
April 22 – Earth Day
April 27 – Denim Day
April 27 – Administrative Professionals Day
April 28 – Take Your Daughter and/or Son to Work Day
April 28 – National Superhero Day
April 29 – Arbor Day
April 30 – National Honesty Day
April 30 – National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day
Popular hashtags for April:
- #AprilFools
- #WAAD
- #FindARainbowDay
- #NationalWalkingDay
- #LetsTalk
- #EqualPayDay
- #TaxDay
- #NH5D
- #NationalLookAlikeDay
- #AdministrativeProfessionalsDay
- #DenimDay
- #EndMalariaForGood
- #COUNTONME
- #ArborDay
- #NationalHonestyDay
- #AdoptAShelterPetDay
Examples of April holiday marketing campaigns for brands:
May
May is here which means the nights are only getting hotter and longer.
That also means that it’s time for #MayThe4thBeWithYou hashtags, tequila, big hats, and BBQ.
May doesn’t just celebrate the start of summer with a day OOO, it also kicks off our summer marketing campaigns.
Monthly Observances
ALS Awareness
Asthma Awareness
National Celiac Disease Awareness Month
Clean Air Month
Global Employee Health and Fitness Month
National Barbecue Month
National Bike Month
National Hamburger Month
National Salad Month
National Photo Month
Gifts from the Garden Month
Lupus Awareness Month
National Military Appreciation Month
Weekly Observances
May 1-7 – National Pet Week
May 1-7 – National Tourism Week
May 1-7 – Drinking Water Week
May 2-6 – Teacher Appreciation Week
May 6-12 – Nurse’s Week
May 8 – May 14 – Food Allergy Awareness Week
Days
May 1 – May Day
May 1 – Mother Goose Day
May 3 – Thank A Teacher Day
May 3 – National Teacher’s Day
May 4 – Star Wars Day
May 4 – National Firefighters Day
May 5 – Cinco De Mayo
May 5 – World Password Day
May 6 – National Nurses Day
May 6 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day
May 7 – Kentucky Derby
May 8 – World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day
May 8 – Mother’s Day
May 11 – Eat What You Want Day
May 11 – National Receptionists Day
May 14 – World Fair Trade Day
May 15 – National Chocolate Chip Day
May 16 – Love a Tree Day
May 16-22 – PGA Championship
May 20 – National Bike to Work Day
May 20 – NASCAR Day
May 20 – Be a Millionaire Day
May 21 – Armed Forces Day
May 22-Jun 5 – French Open
May 23 – Red Nose Day
May 23 – Victoria Day (Canada)
May 25 – Geek Pride Day
May 25 – National Wine Day
May 26 – Sally Ride Day
May 29 – Indianapolis 500
May 30 – Memorial Day
May 31 – World No-Tobacco Day
Popular hashtags for May:
- #RedNoseDay
- #MayDay
- #WorldPasswordDay
- #StarWarsDay & #Maythe4thBeWithYou
- #InternationalFirefightersDay
- #CincoDeMayo
- #MothersDay
- #BTWD
- #MemorialDay & #MDW
- #NoTobacco
Examples of May holiday marketing for brands:
June
Brace yourself, we’re halfway through the year. That means heat waves, #RadDadsSquad pics, rainbow flags in shop windows, and summer getaways.
So while you’re dusting off the BBQ or hitting the links, now is the time to create shareable marketing campaigns like the IHOP’s IHOb campaign.
Because if you don’t share it on social, did it really happen?
Monthly Observances
Men’s Health Month
National Safety Month
Acne Awareness Month
LGBTQ Pride Month
National Adopt a Cat Month
Aquarium Month
Candy Month
Weekly Observances
June 5-11 – Pet Appreciation Week
June 13-19 – Men’s Health Week
Days
June 2 – National Rocky Road Day
June 3 – National Donut Day
June 4 – Hug Your Cat Day
June 4 – National Cheese Day
June 5 – World Environment Day
June 7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
June 8 – World Oceans Day
June 8 – National Best Friends Day
June 9 – Donald Duck Day
June 10 – Iced Tea Day
TBD – Bonnaroo Music Festival
June 13 – National Weed Your Garden Day
June 14 – Flag Day
June 16-19 –U.S. Open PGA
June 18 – National Splurge Day
June 18 – World Juggler’s Day
June 19 – Father’s Day
June 21 – First Day of Summer / Summer Solstice
June 21 – National Selfie Day
June 22 – National Kissing Day
June 22-July 10 – Wimbledon
June 25 – National Take a Dog to Work Day
June 29 – Camera Day
June 30 – National Handshake Day
June 30 – Social Media Day
Popular hashtags for June:
Examples of June holiday marketing for brands:
July
July is more than just another summer month. It’s also a chance to celebrate America’s independence, order too much stuff on Prime Day, share your favorite emojis, and watch golf.
When it comes to marketing in July, there are tons of opportunities to engage with your customers – from pet safety tips during the 4th of July to free shipping.
Monthly Observances
Ice Cream Month
National Grilling Month
National Picnic Month
National Independent Retailer Month
National Blueberry Month
Weekly Observances
July 17-23 – Capture the Sunset Week
Days
July 1 – National Postal Worker Day
July 1 – International Joke Day
July 1 – 24 – Tour de France
July 2 – World UFO Day
July 4 – Independence Day
July 4 – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest
July 5 – National Bikini Day
July 7 – World Chocolate Day
July 8 – National Video Games Day
July 11 – National 7-Eleven Day
July 12 – Pecan Pie Day
July 13 – Rock Worldwide Day
July 13 – French Fry Day
July 16 – World Snake Day
July 17 – World Emoji Day
July 17 – National Ice Cream Day
July 19 – National Daiquiri Day
July 20 – Hot Dog Day
July 21-23 – Summer X Games
TBD – Amazon Prime Day
July 20 – National Moon Day
July 24 – Amelia Earhart Day
July 24 – Parents’ Day
July 26 – Aunt and Uncle Day
July 28 – World Hepatitis Day
July 28-30 – World Lumberjack Championships
July 30 – Father-in-Law Day
July 30 – International Day of Friendship
July 30 – Friendship Day
Popular hashtags for July:
Examples of July holiday marketing for brands:
There are those who keep us cool by keeping theirs. Professionals in the art of refreshment – A/C techs, fridge specialists and pool professionals. We prefer to call them The Refreshionals. And they proudly present the only drink that's certified refreshing – the #JimBeamHighball pic.twitter.com/EYcueRZw9J
— Jim Beam (@JimBeam) July 15, 2019
Google are also giving their emojis a refresh. Blobs are out, and this is in 🔥https://t.co/NiE13afwDC
— World Emoji Day 📅 (@WorldEmojiDay) July 17, 2019
August
Let’s be honest: The reality is that August signals that summer will be over before we know it. It’s back-to-school season and every girl has a PSL on their Instagram feed.
So, whether your audience is heading off to experience dorm life for the first time, kicking back with a cold one for NFL preseason, or just Netflix and chill with your dog, August has something for every brand.
Monthly Observances
Back to School Month
National Golf Month
National Breastfeeding Month
Family Fun Month
Peach Month
Weekly Observances
August 7-13 – National Farmers’ Market Week
August 14-20 – National Motorcycle Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
August 14-20 – Feeding Pets of the Homeless Week (Always 2nd full week of August)
Days
August 1 – National Girlfriends Day
August 2 – National Ice Cream Sandwich Day
August 5 – International Beer Day
TBD – NFL Preseason begins
August 8 – International Cat Day
August 8-14 – World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 9 – Book Lover’s Day
August 10 – National S’mores Day
August 12 – Middle Child’s Day
August 13 – Left-hander’s Day
August 16 – National Tell a Joke Day
August 18 – Bad Poetry Day
August 19 – World Photo Day
August 19 – World Humanitarian Day
August 20 – National Lemonade Day
August 21 – Senior Citizens Day
August 26 – National Dog Day
August 26 – Women’s Equality Day
August 30 – Frankenstein Day
August 31 – National Trail Mix Day
Popular hashtags for August:
- #InternationalCatDay
- #NationalBookLoversDay
- #WorldElephantDay
- #LefthandersDay
- #WorldPhotoDay
- #WorldHumanitarianDay
- #NationalLemonadeDay
- #NationalDogDay
- #WomensEqualityDay
Examples of August holiday marketing for brands:
Enter our #DormBattlestation Giveaway for a chance to win the ultimate college setup, including gear from MSI Gaming,…
Posted by Newegg on Friday, July 20, 2018
Target Run with the Stauffer Family
Back-to-school season is here! Follow Papa Buz, Mila and Emma from Kcstauffer on their #TargetRun. ✏️ 🗒️ Start your list here: http://tgt.biz/742yu
Posted by Target on Monday, July 23, 2018
September
Break out those bathing suits and sunglasses one last time as September brings the first signs of fall.
I’m the kind of marketer who overplans. So, to help keep things on track, I have to narrow in on what the brands I work with really need.
With this list of popular holidays in September, you can decide if you want to skip Talk Like A Pirate Day (but, I mean, why would you?), or maybe you’re ready to cheers to the start of Oktoberfest.
Everything about September should be easy and breezy – your marketing budget included.
Monthly Observances
Wilderness Month
National Preparedness Month
National Food Safety Education Month
Fruit and Veggies—More Matters Month
National Yoga Awareness Month
Whole Grains Month
Hispanic Heritage Month – September 15 – October 15
Little League Month
Better Breakfast Month
Weekly Observances
September 4-10 – National Suicide Prevention Week
September 18-24 – Pollution Prevention Week
September 18-24 – National Indoor Plant Week
September 18-24 – National Dog Week
Days
September 3 – International Bacon Day
September 5 – Cheese Pizza Day
September 5 – International Day of Charity
September 5 – Labor Day
September 6 – Read a Book Day
September 11 – 9/11
September 11– Grandparents Day
September 12 – Video Games Day
September 13 – Uncle Sam Day
September 15 – Greenpeace Day
September 16 – Constitution Day
September 17 – Citizenship Day
September 17 – Oktoberfest Begins
September 17 – Boys’ and Girls’ Club Day for Kids
September 18 – Wife Appreciation Day
September 19 – International Talk Like a Pirate
September 19–25 – Presidents Cup PGA
September 21 – International Day of Peace
September 22 – Car-free Day
September 22 – First Day of Fall
September 23 – Checkers Day
September 23 – Native American Day
September 25-27 – Rosh Hashanah
September 27 – World Tourism Day
September 27– National Voter Registration Day
September 28 – World Rabies Day
September 28 – National Good Neighbor Day
September 29 – World Heart Day
September 30 – International Podcast Day
Popular hashtags for September:
- #LaborDay
- #NationalWildlifeDay
- #CharityDay
- #ReadABookDay
- #911Day
- #NationalVideoGamesDay
- #TalkLikeAPirateDay
- #PeaceDay
- #CarFreeDay
- #WorldRabiesDay
- #GoodNeighborDay
- #InternationalPodcastDay
Examples of September holiday marketing for brands:
Today is #ReadABookDay 📖🎉Check out this virtual bookshelf that students can use to document recent reading and share with classmates, teachers, and parents: https://t.co/9MY8tbO3TX pic.twitter.com/Z7H7XL9JGn
— Google for Education (@GoogleForEdu) September 6, 2021
October
For some, October is about watching Hocus Pocus on repeat, pumpkin beer, and orange-stuff Oreos.
Then, there are those of us marketers who see October as a chance to promote your brand like the Dunkin Dress Up Contest, or Lush’s Halloween Collection.
If you’re planning to work overtime to deliver a scary good marketing campaign for October 2022, this list of October holidays will help you climb uphill to holiday marketing domination. Unpleasant dreams! 👋👋
Monthly Observances
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Bully Prevention Month
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month
Halloween Safety Month
Financial Planning Month
National Pizza Month
Weekly Observances
October 2-8 – Great Books Week (Always 1st full week)
October 2-8 – National Work From Home Week (Always first full week)
October 16-22 – Mediation Week (Third Week in October)
October 16-22 – National Business Women’s Week (Third Week in October)
October 23-31 – National Red Ribbon Week
Days
October 1 – Coffee Day
October 1 – MLB World Series begins (date TBD)
October 1 – World Vegetarian Day
October 2 – Name Your Car Day
October 2 – Brow Day
October 3 – Oktoberfest Ends
October 3 – National Techies Day
October 3 – National Boyfriends Day
October 4 – National Taco Day
October 4-5 – Yom Kippur
October 5 – World Teacher’s Day
October 7 – National Kale Day
October 7 – World Smile Day
October 9 – Leif Erikson Day
October 10 – World Mental Health Day
October 10 – Columbus Day
October 11 – It’s My Party Day
October 14 – World Egg Day
October 15 – Sweetest Day
October 16 – World Food Day
October 16 – Boss’s Day
October 17 – Spirit Day (anti-bullying)
October 22 – Make a Difference Day
October 24 – United Nations Day
October 30 – Mischief Night
October 30 – Checklist Day
October 31 – Halloween
Popular hashtags for October:
- #InternationalCoffeeDay
- #TechiesDay
- #NationalTacoDay
- #WorldSmileDay
- #WorldTeachersDay
- #WorldHabitatDay
- #WorldMentalHealthDay
- #BossesDay
- #UNDay
- #ChecklistDay
- #Halloween
Examples of October holiday marketing for brands:
Vanta Fanta? #OddThingsToAskAVampire pic.twitter.com/eOc3205c8d
— Fanta (@fanta) October 4, 2018
You win some, you lose some.
Posted by M&M'S USA on Friday, October 12, 2018
We see ice kühl shots in your future. pic.twitter.com/xSVtjtW13t
— Jägermeister USA (@JagermeisterUSA) October 6, 2018
November
November sparks the fact that the year is almost over. November creeps its way into our marketing campaigns with the official introduction of the holiday season.
And, that means holiday-themed marketing campaigns like HotelTonight’s humorous holiday ads or Oreo’s #colorfilled packaging.
So, in honor of those marketing comrades-in-arms who are planning their 2022 marketing calendar with you, I’ve shared some memorable holidays to make your calendar even more palatable than last year’s old dried-out turkey.
Monthly Observances
Movember
National Healthy Skin Month
Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month
National Adoption Month
National Gratitude Month
Peanut Butter Lovers’ Month
National Diabetes Awareness Month
Weekly Observances
November 7-13 – World Kindness Week (second week – Monday – Sunday)
November 14-20 – American Education Week
Days
November 1 – Day of the Dead Begins
November 1 – All Saint’s Day
November 1 – World Vegan Day
November 2 – Day of the Dead Ends
November 3 – Sandwich Day
November 4 – King Tut Day
November 6 – Daylight Savings Time ends
November 8 – Cappuccino Day
November 8 – STEM Day
November 10 – Marine Corp Birthday
November 11 – Veterans Day
November 12 – Chicken Soup for the Soul Day
November 13 – World Kindness Day
November 13 – Sadie Hawkins Day
November 14 – World Diabetes Day
November 15 – America Recycles Day
November 15 – National Entrepreneurs Day (third Tuesday of November)
November 16 – International Tolerance Day
November 17 – Homemade Bread Day
November 24 – Thanksgiving Day
November 26 – Black Friday
November 26 – Small Business Saturday
November 28 – Cyber Monday
November 29 – Giving Tuesday
Popular hashtags for November:
- #WorldVeganDay
- #NationalSandwichDay
- #DaylightSavings
- #CappuccinoDay
- #STEMDay
- #VeteransDay
- #WKD
- #WDD
- #BeRecycled
- #EntrepreneursDay
- #Thanksgiving
- #ShopSmall
Examples of November holiday marketing for brands:
Like 💚 to get a reminder for your #2018Wrapped from @Spotify on December 6th. pic.twitter.com/3hANiMIWrM
— Spotify (@Spotify) November 28, 2018
Moustache Season is now open for business. Let's do this for all the dads, sons, brothers, and mates in our lives.
Sign up today at: https://t.co/fsfL58Ru3R pic.twitter.com/sO6Zo3aIwc
— Movember UK (@MovemberUK) November 1, 2018
December
For some, December can be one of the merriest times of the year. For us marketers, it can be the busiest time of year.
From Google’s Santa Tracker and Office Depot’s Elf Yourself to Starbucks Give Good campaign and REI’s #OptOutside push, there’s something in it for every marketer and brand.
So, marketers, this list is for you to make the holidays a little merrier.
Monthly Observances
National Human Rights Month
Operation Santa Paws
Bingo Month
Weekly Observances
December 18 – December 26 – Chanukah
December 26-January 1 – Kwanzaa
Days
December 1 – World AIDS Day
December 1 – Rosa Parks Day
December 3 – International Day of Persons with Disabilities
December 4 – Cookie Day
December 6 – St. Nicholas Day
December 7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 9 – Christmas Card Day
December 10 – Nobel Prize Day
December 12 – Poinsettia Day
December 14 – Roast Chestnuts Day
December 15 – Bill of Rights Day
December 16 – National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day (Third Friday in December)
December 18 – Free Shipping Day
December 18 – Bake Cookies Day
December 20 – Go Caroling Day
December 21 – First Day of Winter / Winter Solstice
December 23 – Festivus
December 24 – Christmas Eve
December 25 – Christmas Day
December 26 – Kwanzaa
December 26 – Boxing Day
December 27 – National Fruitcake Day
December 31 – New Year’s Eve
Popular hashtags for December:
Examples of December holiday marketing for brands:
