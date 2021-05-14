Twitter Changes Image Crop & More Digital Marketing News

This week on Marketing O’Clock Greg Finn, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are sharing the biggest digital marketing news of the week with no “shortage” of bad jokes.

Twitter Updates Mobile Image Cropping

Twitter announced that they will change image cropping on the Twitter app for iOS and Android to allow for larger images.

no bird too tall, no crop too short introducing bigger and better images on iOS and Android, now available to everyone pic.twitter.com/2buHfhfRAx — Twitter (@Twitter) May 5, 2021

Yelp Adds New Features for Advertisers

Yelp announced updates to their self-serve ad platform this week, further building out their offerings for advertisers.

First, Yelp is adding custom location targeting in addition to the existing radius targeting option. Businesses can now assign specific locations for their ads to appear.

Yelp users will soon be able to find Yelp Connect posts in their feed for businesses or categories that are relevant to their previous Yelp searches.

Also announced was a new budget editor that makes budget recommendations based on machine learning, a Yelp profile setup guide, a new dashboard for the Yelp for Business mobile app, and ad text recommendations.

New Tools & Rewards for YouTube Creators

YouTube announced new editing tools for Shorts including video filters and captions. They are also extending the length of Shorts to up to 60 seconds.

A new Shorts Fund was also announced which will give away millions of dollars to Shorts creators with the most views and engagement.

Finally, YouTube is making updates to their community post feature. Posts can now be scheduled on iOS and feature up to 3 images. Creators will also be able to see analytics for community posts for the first time.

Take of the Week

Sean McGinnis reminds us that some leads need more touchpoints than others… and some need 12.

Wishing a Happy Friday to everyone, except the 4% of KURU customers who interacted with 12+ different channel touchpoints this year prior to converting. — 👟 Sean McGinnis (@seanmcginnis) May 7, 2021

ICYMI

Thanks to Julie Bacchini and Pamela Lund for this DSA reminder!

You have to just use the www.____.com portion. Remove https. — Pamela Lund (@Pamela_Lund) May 12, 2021

Lightning Round

We’re here to answer your important digital marketing questions.

Who was just acquired by Apple and why might the acquisition make Google and Facebook nervous?

What is Google saying about the Page Experience Update now?

When is Clubhouse for Android finally happening?

Where can you go to find new products and trends from Google Ads?

Why Facebook might want to rethink their Instagram for kids plan?

How many people are opting out of tracking with iOS 14.5?

