Twitter Blue Launches In United States

Twitter Blue launches in the United States and New Zealand after being introduced in Canada and Australia earlier this year.

“We are excited to share that Twitter Blue is now available in the United States and New Zealand across iOS, Android and web. Twitter Blue is available for a monthly price of US$2.99 / NZD 4.49 and with it, we’re bringing subscribers even more features, more content, and more ways to participate in the conversation.”

The subscription price in Canada and Australia, which is $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month, remains unchanged.

With this wider rollout Twitter is introducing more features for subscribers which will allow them to get even more out of their experience on the desktop site and mobile app.

What Do I Get With A Subscription To Twitter Blue?

A subscription to Twitter Blue grants access to the following features:

Ad-free articles (formerly known as Scroll) : On iOS and desktop, Twitter Blue members can access fast-loading, ad-free articles when they visit news sites from Twitter, such as The Washington Post, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider, The Hollywood Reporter, and Search Engine Journal.

: On iOS and desktop, Twitter Blue members can access fast-loading, ad-free articles when they visit news sites from Twitter, such as The Washington Post, USA TODAY, The Atlantic, The Daily Beast, Rolling Stone, BuzzFeed, Insider, The Hollywood Reporter, and Search Engine Journal. Top Articles : Subscribers can see the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours.

: Subscribers can see the most-shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours. Customization : Twitter Blue members can customize their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, themes, and bookmark folders. They can also customize what appears in their navigation bar.

: Twitter Blue members can customize their Twitter experience with exclusive app icons, themes, and bookmark folders. They can also customize what appears in their navigation bar. Undo Tweet : Subscribers can preview tweets before they’re sent, giving them the chance to undo the tweet if there’s an error.

: Subscribers can preview tweets before they’re sent, giving them the chance to undo the tweet if there’s an error. Early Access to New Features: Subscribers get early access to new features Twitter is testing before anyone else.

Twitter is still not giving users a much requested edit button, but the Undo Tweet feature will give you 30 seconds to reconsider publishing a tweet after sending it.

How Do I Subscribe To Twitter Blue?

People in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand can subscribe to Twitter Blue through the main menu on desktop and the mobile app.

Subscribing to Twitter Blue is a simple, two-step process.

While logged into your account, look for the Twitter Blue icon in the left navigation menu.

Tap the icon and then tap the subscribe button that appears at the bottom of the next screen.

Note that the screenshot below shows the Canadian price because I live in Canada, so yours may look different.

Your subscribe button will show the price you pay in your location.

After tapping the subscribe button you’ll be asked one last time to confirm your subscription before your method of payment is charged.

What Happens To Ad Revenue For Publishers?

A portion of the revenue from subscription fees goes directly to news publishers.

Twitter Blue’s ad-free articles feature is designed for publishers to not lose revenue, the company says:

“Our goal is to help each publishing partner make 50% more per person than they would’ve made from serving ads to that person.”

With that said, you can join Twitter Blue to enjoy all of Search Engine Journal’s articles ad-free by clicking on them from our Twitter feed.

Source: blog.twitter.com

Featured Image: Marcelo Mollaretti/Shutterstock