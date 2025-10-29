How to Turn Every Campaign Into Lasting SEO Authority [Webinar]

Capture Links, Mentions, and Citations That Make a Difference

Backlinks alone no longer move the authority needle. Brand mentions are just as critical for visibility, recognition, and long-term SEO success. Are your campaigns capturing both?

Join Michael Johnson, CEO of Resolve, for a webinar where he shares a replicable campaign framework that aligns media outreach, SEO impact, and brand visibility, helping your campaigns become long-term assets.

What You’ll Learn

The Resolve Campaign Framework: Step-by-step approach to ideating, creating, and pitching SEO-focused digital PR campaigns.



The Dual Outcome Strategy : How to design campaigns that earn both high-quality backlinks and brand mentions from top-tier media



Real Campaign Case Studies: Examples of campaigns that created a compounding effect of links, mentions, and brand recognition.



Techniques for Measuring Success: How to evaluate the SEO and branding impact of your campaigns.

Save Your Spot

Why You Can’t Miss This Webinar

Successful SEO campaigns today capture authority on multiple fronts. This session provides actionable strategies for engineering campaigns that work hand in hand with SEO, GEO, and AEO to grow your brand.

📌 Register now to learn how to design campaigns that earn visibility, links, and citations.

🛑 Can’t attend live? Register anyway, and we’ll send you the recording so you don’t miss out.