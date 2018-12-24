Advertisement

Track Santa With NORAD and Google’s Santa Tracker Apps for Christmas Eve 2018

Track Santa With NORAD and Google's Santa Tracker Apps for Christmas Eve 2018

‘Twas the night before Christmas

And all through the house

Children are tracking Santa

With the click of a mouse.

The time has come again to follow Santa Claus on his journey as he delivers presents around the world.

Thanks to this year’s Santa Tracker apps from Google and NORAD, you can see when he will be near your home. Here are the online tools you need.

Official NORAD Santa Tracker

NORAD continues its 60+ year tradition of tracking the location of Santa Claus.

In addition to tracking Santa’s current location via satellite imagery, there’s a real-time counter of how many gifts he’s delivered so far.

Track Santa With NORAD and Google&#8217;s Santa Tracker Apps for Christmas Eve 2018

Users can learn more about the locations he’s been to so far with quick links to Wikipedia.

There’s also a selection of ‘Santa Cam’ videos, which document such things as his initial spotting at the North Pole.

Official Google Santa Tracker

Google offers a variety of ways to track Santa this year.

These include the traditional web-based Santa tracker, as well as a dedicated app and Google Assistant commands.

Google’s Santa tracker shows his current location, where he’s going next, distance from your location, and when you can expect his arrival.

Track Santa With NORAD and Google&#8217;s Santa Tracker Apps for Christmas Eve 2018

While waiting for Santa, users can play a number of different games in Santa’s village or watch fun videos.

With Google Assistant, users can easily find out his current location with the command “Where’s Santa?”

Track Santa With NORAD and Google&#8217;s Santa Tracker Apps for Christmas Eve 2018

Those who will be out and about today can take the Santa tracker with them with a dedicated Android app.

From the whole team at SEJ, a very Merry Christmas to all!

Ebook
