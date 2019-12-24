Track Santa With Google & NORAD Santa Tracker Apps on Christmas Eve

ADVERTISEMENT

Google & NORAD Santa tracker apps are now live, allowing people to follow Santa’s route as he travels worldwide from city to city.

Google’s Santa tracker app features a live map which shows Santa’s location, along with photos of each location taken by members of Google’s Local Guides program.

In total, Santa will visit more than 500 locations. As he travels, the live map will display how far Santa is from your current location.

Google’s Santa Tracker is packed with extras including a brand new AR Santa Claus that you can view in your home (or anywhere else).

Google also flexes its technological capabilities with this all-new search feature. Just search for “Santa Search” and tap on the “view in 3D” button. Santa will then appear right in front of you in your camera’s viewfinder.

This technology will be coming to other types of searches in the near future.

For even more Christmas-related goodies check out the entire Santa’s Village, which has games, educational material, and more.

NORAD Santa Tracker

The original Santa Tracker, run by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), is once again live for its 64th year in a row.

In addition to following Santa’s journey on a dedicated website, NORAD also operates a call center. Should you find yourself somewhere without internet connection this Christmas Even, dial 1-877-HiNORAD (1-877-446-6723) to get an up-to-date report on Santa’s location.

NORAD will also be providing live updates on its social media channels, so you can track Santa on Twitter as he travels throughout the world.

Like Google’s Santa tracker, NORAD offers a variety of extras such as games, videos, music, a live Santa Cam, and more.

From the whole team at SEJ, a very Merry Christmas to all!