Top 10 Shopify SEO Apps & Tools to Supercharge Organic Rankings

Setting up and optimizing a Shopify store is faster than ever, thanks to the creation of SEO apps and tools that easily integrate with this popular ecommerce platform.

Studies have shown that the first organic search result in Google will average a 28.5% click-through rate (CTR). The second position search result drops to a 15% CTR, with each additional ranking showing a smaller CTR from there.

Appearing near the top of search engine result pages is essential if you want your Shopify store and products to be chosen by motivated shoppers.

In this column, you’ll find SEO tools and apps that can help you better position your business in search, regardless of the size of your company or budget.

Shopify SEO

Shopify SEO involves incorporating keywords throughout headlines, meta descriptions, landing pages, and internal links. It also includes technical SEO elements such as page speed, schema markup, rich snippets, and site architecture.

Since most ecommerce businesses have hundreds or even thousands of products, optimizing manually can be overwhelming.

Good SEO for Shopify begins with choosing the right theme, then implementing tools and apps to assist.

Whether you are a beginner at SEO or a professional, many SEO apps can act as an extension of your team and will increase your capabilities and capacity for optimization.

Here are 10 SEO Shopify apps and tools you’ll want to check out.

10 Shopify SEO Apps & Tools

1. Plugin SEO

Price: Free Package, 14-day Free Trial, Advanced $20/Month Package

Overview: Plugin SEO offers an all-in-one solution that helps you organize all of your SEO optimizations, helps you track search rankings, and can help you implement the proper recommendations to drive more relevant traffic to your website.

Features include:

Templates to edit meta descriptions and title tags.

404 error page notifications.

Keyword research tool.

Integrates with Google Search Console.

Rich snippets.

Schema Markup.

SEO health report.

One specific feature that greatly benefits your organization is Plugin SEO’s unique templates, which allow you to update thousands of products or pages within minutes.

This one tool will save your organization hours of manual labor.

The other feature worth highlighting is the JSON-LD Structured Data/Schema Markup tool. This allows users to access an up-to-date schema markup tool for rich snippets.

It further supports price, product availability, breadcrumb lists, site links, and product schema.

Your organization can have a periodic SEO scan performed to help you identify areas of weakness and look for specific edits to implement in future optimizations.

2. Reload SEO

Price: $14.95/month, 14-day free trial

Overview: Reload SEO enables shop owners to review competitor content analyses as well as a detailed overview of the top 10 pages that rank for your specified keyword.

SEO is all about striking a competitive edge over your competitor, and there is no better way to make yourself known than to dominate the search engine result pages.

This application offers a report that highlights what types of content are being published by your competitors. It produces a list of recommendations to help your company compete.

While the other tools offered by this app may seem lackluster when it comes to competitor intel, Reload SEO offers a feisty spying capability that is extremely beneficial to outranking your competitor.

3. Tiny IMG SEO Image Optimizer

Price: Free Edition (Additional Charges Optional)

Overview: Another app that should be added to your SEO Shopify toolbelt is Tiny IMG SEO Image Optimizer.

Your brand aesthetic is sensational, and your images are eye-catching. But when your visual assets are not properly optimized, you run the risk of significantly harming your site’s searchability and usability.

Tiny IMG will help reduce image load speeds that contribute to your overall site speed.

Pairing your efforts to optimize for organic traffic with a visual optimization strategy will open the door to more potential buyers.

The application uses an algorithm to compress images by 70% while retaining the quality of your image.

You can choose how you would like your images compressed, and it offers a backup so you can restore your data at any time.

4. Schema Plus for SEO

Price: $14.99/month. 7-day free trial.

Overview: Schema Plus for SEO offers advanced markup code that will help your site’s webpages get indexed quicker and more efficiently.

Designed with the algorithm in mind, this app utilizes code to help search bots understand your webpages more efficiently. This creates a more streamlined optimization system.

With improved indexing, your site can be seen by more quality leads and potentially drive more revenue.

This tool will also add rich content to your site, so your descriptions and reviews will be condensed and displayed on Google search pages.

5. SEO Images King

Price: Free Edition, Small Shops Edition – $7.99/month, Medium Shops Edition – $12.99/month, Large Shops Edition – $18.99/month

Overview: If you are looking for a tool that will not only help you optimize images but can help you with alt text, product meta titles, and JSON LD optimization, SEO Images King will certainly help your organization.

The app is offered in four different editions, so select the package that fits your business needs.

Depending on the package you choose, you may be able to access bulk optimization capabilities that will enable your team to optimize hundreds of images in minutes. This will free up your team to focus on additional business operations.

Paid editions can also unlock up to 100,000 images for use.

6. SEOMetriks Marketing Tools

Price: $7.99/month

Overview: SEOMetriks Marketing Tools offers an SEO checklist that will help you improve your keyword rankings.

Through a strategic partnership with Majestic, MOZ, and Semrush, SEOMetriks is able to use their data to guide its recommendations.

This means that its recommendations are based on more than 370 global and local search engine data structures.

This tool will schedule SEO site rankings a complete backlink analysis. It has competitor analysis tools that allow you to assess how successful they are in terms of traffic and keyword rankings.

What makes this app unique from other SEO tools is the ability to track how well your organization is doing on social platforms including Facebook, Pinterest, and Linkedin.

7. Fire AMP

Price: $7.99/month

Overview: Fire AMP is a tool designed to help Shopify sites reduce site speed using Google’s AMP storing arrangement. AMP is an acronym for Accelerated Mobile Pages, and this technology is primarily focused on speeding up websites and helping to decrease your bounce rate.

The tool uses AMP HTML, AMP Javascript, and AMP cache to help improve your Shopify store’s onsite experience.

This can lead to increased conversion rates and potentially higher rankings in SERPs.

8. SEO HTML Sitemap

Price: $3/month

Overview: The SEO HTML Sitemap application will create an HTML sitemap that updates every hour. This means as you update products or content, your sitemap will reflect the changes.

An up-to-date sitemap contains a full breakdown of all available links in your Shopify store.

This tool will help your organization optimize for search, as sitemaps are used to help users navigate your site, as well as search bots.

Search engines won’t choose your webpage as the best answer for a shopper’s query if they can’t easily find and access it.

Broken pages are also reported with this tool so you can ensure your site is 404 error-free.

9. SEO JSON‑LD Boost by Verge

Price: Free

Overview: The SEO JSON-LD Boost app is a free tool that will help you improve search queries and add JSON-LD information to pages automatically without altering your layout records.

JSON-LD is linked data that encodes your website data and makes it easier for search engines to understand what they are presented.

This leads to search engines rewarding your site with more favorable search rankings.

The app currently supports landing pages, product pages, collection pages, and blog content.

10. Automizely Page Builder

Price: Free

Overview: Regardless of whether you are a beginner or an advanced web developer, Automizely Page Builder can help you build landing pages that are specifically designed with conversion and SEO in mind.

Your landing page is the first impression your customer has when they visit your online store. Designing a page that is properly optimized can drive increased CTRs and decreased bounce rates.

The tool will help your organization optimize for UX/UI, reduce page speeds, and create mobile responsive landing pages.

Put SEO Tools to Work for Your Shopify Store

When it comes to optimizing your online Shopify stores, apps are a great way to stay on top of all potential optimizations and make improvements at scale.

Shopify SEO apps can offer significant benefits, including:

Improved site speed.

Improved user experience.

Improved visibility/ranking.

Improved web coding.

Improved visual marketing.

Improved SEO.

With a dedicated effort to implement SEO tools, you should see an increase in the quantity and quality of organic traffic that visits your shop.

