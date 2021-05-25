Aspiring & New SEO Professionals: 3 Tips for Success

Today’s Ask an SEO question comes from Moses from Nairobi, who asks:

What advice can you give to those aspiring to join the SEO profession starting from the best courses to take through from beginners to advance.

What a great question!

First, I want to say that embarking on an SEO career is exciting. It’s a profession that is fast-paced and always evolving.

While taking courses is a great idea to get started, there is a lot more you can do to learn the ropes.

Don’t worry, I’ll still answer the question about courses, but will give some extra tips, too.

1. Complete SEO Courses & Related Certifications

There are a lot of free SEO courses that will give you a foundation of knowledge. Below are a handful for you to consider:

Here is a more comprehensive list of SEO courses to check out: Best Free Online SEO Training Courses in 2021.

As you grow in your SEO career and learn more advanced tactics, you may find a specific area you want to focus on — Technical SEO, Link Building, or On-Page SEO, for example.

2. Create a Website You Can Use as Practice

Once you feel as though you have a good grasp on SEO practices, try out your new knowledge.

When I wanted to get more experience with SEO, I built my own site so that I could test the things I was learning.

Now, it was not the most aesthetically pleasing website, but it gave me hands-on experience understanding the basic and technical aspects of SEO. It also allowed me to test different techniques and was a great learning tool.

I recommend using WordPress as your CMS and to make it easy, find an existing theme you can implement.

Then, start applying your newfound SEO knowledge. Doing so will help you become familiar with HTML, optimization, and technical SEO.

If you are wondering what the website should be about, consider a blog on a topic you’re already interested in.

3. Watch Webinars & Listen to Podcasts

What I love about the SEO community is everyone’s willingness to share their knowledge and expertise.

There is no shortage of webinars and podcasts on a range of SEO topics. Even though I have been in SEO for a long time, I still tune in to learn from other experts in the field. Below is just a sample:

The following are not necessarily webinars or podcasts, but you will learn a ton!

Also, here is a bigger list of podcasts to check out: Top 17 SEO Podcasts for 2021.

Don’t Stop the Learning Process

In SEO, you are constantly learning. Continue to watch videos and listen to podcasts. Read daily, follow experts, and attend conferences.

You might even want to consider joining SEO groups on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Clubhouse.

Be sure to read How to Become an SEO Expert for even more success tips and cheers to your path in becoming an SEO professional!

