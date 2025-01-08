TikTok ‘What’s Next’ Report: 10 Takeaways For Marketers

TikTok has published its annual “What’s Next” trend report, which provides a glimpse into the emerging trends and strategies that will shape the coming year.

Here’s a breakdown of the key insights and takeaways from the report.

Top 10 Takeaways From TikTok’s Report

1. Collaboration

TikTok recommends brands partner with a wide range of creators to build more connections.

According to the report:

2 out of 3 TikTok users appreciate when brands collaborate with a variety of creators.

appreciate when brands collaborate with a variety of creators. Partnering with creators in different niches helps brands reach unique audiences. Example : Supercell’s “Squad Busters” gaming campaign engaged both gamer and non-gamer creators, reaching 261 million people worldwide .



2. Authenticity

Authenticity in branding continues to drive success. The report highlights:

40% of TikTok users find brands that showcase personality through relatable content more relevant.

find brands that showcase personality through relatable content more relevant. 45% of social/video platform users say that feeling “understood” by a brand enhances relevance.

say that feeling “understood” by a brand enhances relevance. Strategies like street interviews, behind-the-scenes content, and storytelling can help build authenticity for your brand.

3. Diverse Perspectives

TikTok’s report shows brands find success amplifying diverse voices and perspectives.

Key findings include:

81% of TikTok users say the platform introduces them to new topics and trends they didn’t know they liked.

say the platform introduces them to new topics and trends they didn’t know they liked. Campaigns that encourage users to share their personal stories drive engagement.

4. Female Bonding

TikTok’s report highlights the rise of “girlhood” topics and women connecting around shared experiences.

The report reveals:

72% of women on TikTok feel the platform makes it easy to connect with communities with a similar lived experience.

feel the platform makes it easy to connect with communities with a similar lived experience. Today’s “girlhood” topics range from pay transparency and self-care to “ASMR” hairstyles and designer splurges.

5. AI-Fueled Creativity

TikTok users and brands are embracing AI.

The report highlights:

TikTok users are 1.4x more likely than users on other platforms to feel excited about Generative AI in ads.

than users on other platforms to feel excited about Generative AI in ads. Brands can use TikTok’s free tools to leverage AI. Example : Lidl tapped into the trending #potaxie universe using AI tools to create new shopping experiences.



6. Value Of Comments

TikTok’s comment sections are becoming a tool for consumer-brand collaboration.

Key details include:

68% of TikTok users believe brands should use comments to understand their audience better.

believe brands should use comments to understand their audience better. Real-time feedback enables brands to update products or launch new ones based on consumer suggestions. Example : Wingstop upgraded its Hot Honey Rub flavor to a permanent menu item after demand surged in TikTok comments, increasing customer satisfaction.



7. Dynamic Storytelling

TikTok is driving a shift toward dynamic, multi-format storytelling.

According to the report:

76% of TikTok users enjoy seeing a mix of images and videos. Example : Travel creators use TikTok’s Image Ads to share destination tips in a simple, swipeable format, removing the pressure of capturing everything on video.

enjoy seeing a mix of images and videos.

8. Redefining Milestones

TikTok is reshaping traditional milestones like homeownership and marriage into more personal, relatable goals.

Key data includes:

50% of social and video platform users seek content that reflects their own lives. Example : DoorDash’s #5to9 campaign encouraged users to share how side hustles help them achieve personal milestones and passions.

seek content that reflects their own lives.

9. Accessibility

TikTok’s Symphony tools, like dubbing and custom avatars, are helping brands connect with global audiences through multilingual and accessible content:

Example: VietJet used AI-generated avatars with multilingual capabilities, increasing ad recall and consideration while maintaining cost efficiency.

10. Emerging Communities

TikTok’s niche communities continue to shape the platform’s identity and cultural relevance.

Popular micro-communities include:

#WomenInSTEM – Highlighting women in traditionally male-dominated fields.

– Highlighting women in traditionally male-dominated fields. #Granfluencers – Older generations engaging with audiences of all ages.

– Older generations engaging with audiences of all ages. #CorporateBaddies – Celebrating confidence and style in corporate life.

– Celebrating confidence and style in corporate life. #Delulu – A lighthearted trend about embracing optimism, even if unrealistic.

In Summary

TikTok’s latest report shows it’s no longer just a place for dance videos. Success here depends on real engagement, working with diverse creators, and staying flexible with trends.

The platform’s pushing for actual conversations in comments rather than one-way marketing. While AI and new features are useful tools, authentic connections matter most.

For anyone planning their 2025 strategy, these community and engagement trends are worth watching.

Featured Image: Screenshot from TikTok ‘What’s Next’ Trend Report, January 2025.