TikTok Trends Right Now: Fall 2022

There are 1 billion active users on TikTok.

And there are over 136.5 million users in the U.S. alone that you should consider engaging as part of your social media strategy.

Engaging is easier said than done because trends come and go so quickly.

So how do you do it?

While the intuitive platform makes it simple for any user to craft a video or go live, it’s hard to stand out with great content that truly connects with your target audience.

The good news is that it’s easy to seek inspiration from TikTok’s creative center for businesses, though it can take a few good hours to trawl for a 15-second clip that might work for you.

The bad news is that you don’t want to lose hours of your life on the app and get side swept into fun-but-non-sensical videos that aren’t in line with your brand identity.

Browsing multiple hashtags can get overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the app.

Not to mention, TikTok periodically changes its platform features (like how it removed the Discover tab and is trying out the Friends tab), leaving social media marketers and ordinary users everywhere disgruntled.

If you’re stuck on ideas and pressed for research time, we’ve got you covered with this article.

Because I spend an embarrassing amount of time on TikTok, I’ve done the work for you and rounded up the top five trends for this fall and beyond.

Note: This list will be updated periodically, so keep this bookmarked for the latest five trends in the U.S. at their peak popularity.

Trend #1: It’s Corn!

This trend involves pairing what’s becoming known as the “It’s Corn” sound clip with something you (or your brand) love, using text to list the things you love about it.

You could use it to show off your brand: an icon, product, or activity.

Check out this example of a “branded” use of this trend using a writing instrument.

Trend #2: Cool Kids (Sped-Up Version)

This trend revolves around a high-pitched version of the popular Echosmith tune, where creators show off unusual (but interesting and aspirational) DIY hacks or nostalgic finds.

This extremely popular sound clip works for any behind-the-scenes glimpse of your daily life, from recipes to tutorials and improvement videos – as long as it has that quirky, hipster vibe.

It’s also frequently paired with the text “younger me would lose her MIND if she saw what I looked like today,” which could be fantastic for beauty and similar brands.

Trend #3: I Put A Spell On You

This TikTok trend is back! This one involves showcasing your Halloween DIYs or tricks (and treats) in preparation for Halloween to the sound clip of Working with Lemons’ “I Put A Spell On You.”

(Fun fact: Working with Lemons is an American musical family based in Utah.)

This witchy sound clip can help you highlight your brand in preparing creative spooky decorations and costume ideas.

Using text-to-speech or plain text both work.

To make it more fun for your viewers, if you’re doing a Halloween costume tutorial, work on transitioning from plain clothes to a complete Halloween transformation by the time the lyric, “Hello, Salem!” plays.

It’s also a great pick for local brands to feature various specialty items that you can craft from scratch featuring retail items, like ceramics and dark-colored candles.

Audio Template: I Put a Spell on You – Working With Lemons.

Trend #4: J’s Lullaby

This trend involves creator storytelling using the whispery lullaby paired with a gentle acoustic guitar that will warm your viewers’ hearts. They usually feature wedding-related activities or a love story, so this is a good opportunity to show your brand’s emotional side.

It doesn’t have to be romantic, either. Anything from particularly moving customer testimonials to your brand’s work in its community would fit in with this trending sound clip.

Being vulnerable can pay off and have more people relate to your brand, so go ahead and share a human interest story or cause that you support 100%.

You can also use this clip for a story where you crafted a lovely surprise gift to thank your brand’s biggest fans or loyal customers.

Trend #5: Labor Day Weekend

It’s true: Labor Day Weekend has come and gone in the U.S.

But we included this trend anyway, as it could become replicable or revived when everyone is enjoying a long weekend.

This trend involves recording and synching your Labor Day weekend activities to the lyrics of the song “Something Like That.” The first few lines of the Tim Mcgraw hit work seamlessly with whatever activity you wish to feature.

Many TikTokers saw it fit to pump their cars with gasoline and show off their location-specific family traditions.

Extra points if you feature barbecue stains while spending quality time with the family.

This should pair well with food and family-oriented brands.

Audio Template: Something Like That – Tim McGraw.

That’s it for now when it comes to trends at their peak this fall.

It can take a lot of trial and error (plus time) to research what truly works for your style, so if none of these work, we recommend going back to the drawing board and learning how to use TikTok search to keep up and grow your brand.

There are other ways to get noticed, such as TikTok Pulse, which could also help your ads on the platform show up on a user’s For You Page.

Lastly, it never hurts to use TikTok Insights to know your audience better before you plan your next live or non-live video with today’s trends.

Find inspiration from the others who’ve uploaded under these themes and develop a creative short video that captures your identity.

Stay consistent and watch your followers grow in time. Good luck!

