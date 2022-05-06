TikTok Has A New Way For Advertisers Reach Users

The hottest social media platform is dialing up the heat on its advertising capabilities.

In the past few months, TikTok has added new features available for advertisers as a way to help monetize its platform.

The newest addition to advertisers is called TikTok Pulse: a way for brands to help be part of the everyday moments and culture that the community engages in.

What Is TikTok Pulse?

TikTok Pulse is a new contextual advertising solution, meaning your ads show around top content.

More specifically, your ads can show next to content in a users’ For You feed.

TikTok stated that its new Pulse solution will show your brand’s TikTok ad among the top 4% of all videos on that platform.

Additional benefits of TikTok Pulse include:

Drive engagement and action

Confidence in brand suitability measurements

Currently, TikTok will offer 12 categories of Pulse for brands to choose where to show their content. Some of the categories included (but not all encompassing) are:

Beauty

Fashion

Cooking

Gaming

By allowing you to choose the category of where your ads show, it gives you the ability to engage with the groups that are most relevant to you.

To make sure that your ads are running next to top content, TikTok will be using its in-house created inventory filter.

They ensure that the content shown is verified content at its highest level of brand suitability on the platform.

One way you’ll be able to measure that impact is through its third party brand suitability and viewability verification. You’ll have access to these tools for post campaign measurement.

An Emerging Revenue Sharing Program

Because TikTok’s platform is so diverse of individual creators, public figures, and advertisers, the company is pursuing its first revenue share program.

As of now, individual creators and media publishers who have at least 100k followers are eligible for the program.

We will update this post when more information is available about the new revenue sharing program.

Source: TikTok

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds/Shutterstock