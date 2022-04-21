TikTok Introduces Interactive Add-Ons For Ads

TikTok now allows advertisers to incorporate interactive add-ons to in-feed ads.
These interactive elements, which include popups, gestures and stickers, are intended to help brands attract and engage viewers.
The social media platform, which currently has more than 1 billion active monthly users, is seeking to provide advertisers with more options for creating audience engagement in a full-screen, sound-on environment.
This addition opens a number of creative new options for advertisers, allowing them to enhance their current TikTok ad strategy or implement a new one.
New Visual Elements Give Advertisers Engagement Opportunities
According to TikTok, “interactive add-ons are compatible with campaigns geared towards app installs, conversion, reach and frequency (traffic, video views).”
Depending on an advertiser’s goals, they can choose from several types of interactive add-ons, which come in two tiers: standard and premium.
Standard add-ons are intended to help marketers achieve lower-funnel marketing goals like clicks and conversions. They include:
- Display Cards: For visually highlighting messages, sharing offers or driving traffic to an app or website.
- Gift Code Stickers: To boost conversions, attract new buyers and drive loyalty from existing customers.
- Voting Stickers: To encourage audience participation, build connections, and collect feedback.
- Countdown Stickers: To create a sense of urgency and build a buzz about ongoing or upcoming events.
Premium add-ons are intended to help brands reach their upper-funnel goals like generating awareness and building a community. These currently include:
- Pop-out Showcases: For highlighting an offering and driving clicks that lead users further through the sales funnel.
- Gestures: Intended to delight audiences and increase participation.
TikTok also plans to include a Super Like 2.0 add-on to its premium offerings. This will create floating icons that appear when an ad is engaged with, displaying a pop-up card that directs to a landing page.
Interactivity Drives Action
Experiential marketing has proven effectiveness, both online and in-person.
According to research by Finance Online, 85% of consumers indicated they were more likely to make a purchase after participating in a brand experience.
In its own research, TikTok has found users, “who have shared, liked or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service.”
These people, who the social media platform refers to as “brand engagers,” are also 350% more likely to visit a brand’s physical store and 40% more likely to visit the advertiser’s website or app.
While these statistics are based on current usage trends, and therefore do not include data from the newly released interactive add-ons, it still hints at the power of interactivity on the platform.
Source: TikTok
Featured Image: art_inside/Shutterstock