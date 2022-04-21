TikTok Introduces Interactive Add-Ons For Ads

TikTok now allows advertisers to incorporate interactive add-ons to in-feed ads.

These interactive elements, which include popups, gestures and stickers, are intended to help brands attract and engage viewers.

The social media platform, which currently has more than 1 billion active monthly users, is seeking to provide advertisers with more options for creating audience engagement in a full-screen, sound-on environment.

This addition opens a number of creative new options for advertisers, allowing them to enhance their current TikTok ad strategy or implement a new one.

New Visual Elements Give Advertisers Engagement Opportunities

According to TikTok, “interactive add-ons are compatible with campaigns geared towards app installs, conversion, reach and frequency (traffic, video views).”

Depending on an advertiser’s goals, they can choose from several types of interactive add-ons, which come in two tiers: standard and premium.

Standard add-ons are intended to help marketers achieve lower-funnel marketing goals like clicks and conversions. They include:

Display Cards: For visually highlighting messages, sharing offers or driving traffic to an app or website.

For visually highlighting messages, sharing offers or driving traffic to an app or website. Gift Code Stickers: To boost conversions, attract new buyers and drive loyalty from existing customers.

To boost conversions, attract new buyers and drive loyalty from existing customers. Voting Stickers: To encourage audience participation, build connections, and collect feedback.

To encourage audience participation, build connections, and collect feedback. Countdown Stickers: To create a sense of urgency and build a buzz about ongoing or upcoming events.

Premium add-ons are intended to help brands reach their upper-funnel goals like generating awareness and building a community. These currently include:

Pop-out Showcases: For highlighting an offering and driving clicks that lead users further through the sales funnel.

For highlighting an offering and driving clicks that lead users further through the sales funnel. Gestures: Intended to delight audiences and increase participation.

TikTok also plans to include a Super Like 2.0 add-on to its premium offerings. This will create floating icons that appear when an ad is engaged with, displaying a pop-up card that directs to a landing page.

Interactivity Drives Action

Experiential marketing has proven effectiveness, both online and in-person.

According to research by Finance Online, 85% of consumers indicated they were more likely to make a purchase after participating in a brand experience.

In its own research, TikTok has found users, “who have shared, liked or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service.”

These people, who the social media platform refers to as “brand engagers,” are also 350% more likely to visit a brand’s physical store and 40% more likely to visit the advertiser’s website or app.

While these statistics are based on current usage trends, and therefore do not include data from the newly released interactive add-ons, it still hints at the power of interactivity on the platform.

