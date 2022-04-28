TikTok Most Downloaded App In Q1 2022

The short-form video sharing app TikTok was the most downloaded app worldwide in first three months of 2022, according to a report from Sensor Tower.

According to the Store Intelligence Data for Q1 2022 report, TikTok was downloaded more than 175 million times from January 1 through March 31, 2022.

TikTok surpassed Instagram as the most downloaded app.

Since 2018, no app has more downloads than TikTok, which now has more than 3.5 billion all-time downloads.

This makes it just the fifth app to reach this milestone and first not under the Meta umbrella.

Within the U.S., TikTok has been the top app each quarter since the beginning of 2021.

In Q1 2022, TikTok saw an 11% quarter-over-quarter growth in Asia. This was despite being one of 59 Chinese apps banned by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over national security issues in June 2020.

Sensor Tower’s findings are based on a per-user basis, which means only one download per Apple or Google account is counted.

Android app installs only include downloads from the Google Play store, and not any third-party Android stores.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the most downloaded apps within the first three months of 2022.

Most Downloaded Apps In Q1 2022

These are some of most downloaded apps lists from Sensor Tower’s report. For more granular data, such as top downloads by app category, refer to the full report linked to at the bottom of this post.

The top 10 most downloaded apps worldwide in Q1 2022 were:

TikTok Instagram Facebook WhatsApp Telegram Shopee Snapchat Messenger CapCut Spotify

The top 10 most downloaded apps in the United States in Q1 2022 were:

TikTok YouTube Facebook HBO Max Instagram Messenger Disney+ Cash App Zoom Netflix

The top 10 most downloaded apps in Europe in Q1 2022 were:

TikTok WhatsApp Telegram Instagram Facebook Messenger CapCut Spotify Snapchat YouTube

Observations

Meta Properties Owns Three Of Top Five Spots

Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, Inc., owned the second, third and fourth most-downloaded apps of quarter one.

Instagram was knocked off the top spot, but still had more than 150 million downloads.

Facebook was third, also over 150 million, and Meta’s messaging platform, WhatsApp, was fourth with 125 million downloads.

The multi-platform messaging service Telegram rounded out the top five, with more than 100 million downloads.

Meta’s Messenger was also in the top 10, at number eight with over 75 million downloads.

Instagram Installs Down 7%

According to Sensor Tower’s findings, Instagram’s installs were down 7%, quarter-over-quarter.

However, this is coming off an all-time high in 2021 Q4 and is still the app’s second-best quarter since 2014.

Instagram is also one of the only apps to exceed TikTok’s downloads in select categories, such as Google Play Worldwide downloads and Asia’s overall downloads.

Source: SensorTower (PDF Link)

Featured Image: Kaspars Grinvalds