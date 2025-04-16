TikTok Launches Footnotes: Its Answer To X’s Community Notes

TikTok is testing a new feature called “Footnotes” that adds extra information to videos on the platform.

The test will start today in the United States.

What Are TikTok Footnotes?

Footnotes let approved TikTok users add information to videos. This feature aims to make content more trustworthy.

TikTok calls this a “community-based approach” where many users help improve information quality.

Who Can Contribute Footnotes?

TikTok has rules for who can add footnotes. US users can apply now, and TikTok will also invite eligible users.

To qualify, you must:

Have used TikTok for more than six months

Be at least 18 years old

Have a clean record with no recent Community Guidelines violations

TikTok will slowly give more people access over the coming months. Approved users can both add footnotes and rate others’ contributions.

How The System Works

TikTok’s announcement explains that Footnotes uses a special ranking system to help people with different viewpoints find common ground.

The system lets contributors add footnotes and vote on how helpful others’ additions are. Only footnotes that enough people find helpful will be shown to everyone.

As more people write and rate footnotes on different topics, the system will get better at displaying the most valuable information.

Similar to X’s Community Notes

TikTok’s Footnotes is similar to Community Notes on X. TikTok mentions that Footnotes is “inspired by the open-sourced system that other platforms use,” which appears to reference Community Notes.

Both systems:

Let users add context to posts

Use a rating system where people with different viewpoints need to agree

Require contributors to meet specific standards

Only show notes that many users find helpful

Aim to improve content quality through community input rather than just relying on platform moderators

This approach to content checking is becoming popular across social media as platforms look for better ways to handle misinformation without being accused of bias.

Part of a Broader Industry Shift

TikTok’s Footnotes launch comes amid a trend in social media content moderation. Following X’s Community Notes system, Meta announced in March that it would replace its third-party fact-checking program with its own Community Notes feature.

This shift toward community-based moderation represents a major change in how platforms handle potentially misleading content. Rather than relying on centralized fact-checkers, these platforms now empower users to provide context.

The timing of these changes is notable, as they follow President Trump’s return to office and come amid ongoing regulatory scrutiny. For TikTok specifically, this move comes at a sensitive time. The company faces a June 19 deadline for its parent company, ByteDance, to divest its U.S. operations, following a 75-day extension granted by the Trump administration.

Looking Ahead

TikTok says Footnotes is still in testing. The company will gather feedback from users, contributors, and creators to improve the feature. Marketers should watch how this develops before making big strategy changes.

Featured Image: ShutterStockies/Shutterstock