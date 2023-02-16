TikTok Launches 5-Day Trivia Event With Cash Prizes

TikTok is launching a new interactive trivia event that is free for all to join, offering participants an opportunity to win cash prizes.

In partnership with Lionsgate and John Wick Chapter 4, the five-day event will begin on February 22 and run through February 26.

Each day will feature opportunities to win a share of a $500k prize pool.

TikTok’s trivia event will feature diverse quiz categories, including lifestyle, sports, music, beauty, and John Wick.

Participants can tune into the official @TikTok account to participate in the trivia challenges during scheduled sessions.

Registration is open to anyone 18 years or older in the United States. You can register by clicking on a trivia widget on the For You feed, searching for #TikTokTrivia, or visiting the @TikTok account to participate in real-time interactive trivia.

There will be two daily sessions at 5-6 pm PT/8-9 ET and 6-7 pm PT/9-10 pm ET for the event’s first three days.

Each session will have several rounds of trivia questions, where participants can select answers from multiple-choice options.

For a chance to win a share of the prize money, participants must answer all questions correctly.

There will also be special Survival Rounds, where the difficulty of the questions will keep increasing, with the last group splitting a $100K prize pool.

Participants are encouraged to join the trivia sessions on time for the best chance at winning.

Featured Image: Screenshot from newsroom.tiktok.com/en-us/tiktok-trivia, February 2023.