TikTok Denies Report Claiming It’s Building a Standalone US App

TikTok is pushing back against a Reuters report that claims the company is working on a standalone version of its app for the U.S. market, complete with a separate algorithm and data infrastructure.

In a brief statement, TikTok called the story “factually inaccurate” and said it was “based on anonymous uninformed sources”.

What Reuters Reported

The Reuters article cited unnamed TikTok employees who claimed the company is undertaking a major technical project, internally codenamed “M2”, to create a U.S.-specific version of TikTok.

The report said this version would operate independently from the global app, using only U.S. user data to train its recommendation algorithm.

Reuters framed the effort as part of TikTok’s response to a 2024 U.S. law requiring its parent company, ByteDance, to divest U.S. operations.

TikTok declined to comment directly to Reuters before publishing its public denial.

Why This Matters

While TikTok has denied the report, its existence adds to ongoing uncertainty around the platform’s future in the United States.

Digital marketers and advertisers relying heavily on TikTok should be aware of:

Legislative pressure for divestment, which remains unresolved

Potential changes to how U.S. data and content are handled

The risk of platform fragmentation if structural changes do occur

Even if the specific claims in the Reuters report don’t materialize, they reflect continued geopolitical scrutiny.

Looking Ahead

TikTok says the Reuters report is inaccurate, but the regulatory context remains real.

Marketers may not need to change course today, but they should be prepared to adapt if official announcements confirm structural changes in the months ahead.

Featured Image: PJ McDonnell/Shutterstock