TikTok Debuts TikTok for Business, Signals Larger Move for Ad Dollars

TikTok announced the launch of TikTok for Business this week, planting its flag firmly on the intent to continue its meteoric growth with easier ways to get brands on board for spending.

While ads for TikTok have already been around, the offering was somewhat scattered. There was initially no self-service platform for brands, requiring access to a representative and a signed insertion order (IO) to run ads. Then a self-serve beta launched, but didn’t have global roll-out initially.

The offerings in TikTok for Business largely existed previously, but because they were within a rolling-out ad ecosystem, it wasn’t always clear to brands what targeting and creative types were available.

TikTok for Business solves this issue by providing a single portal for ad management, while setting the stage for additional ad offerings to roll out smoothly to advertisers in the future.

“With the launch of TikTok For Business, we set out to embrace the creative, positive, and real moments that make our community so special with solutions for businesses to connect and grow with our wonderfully expressive community.” – Kate Puris, TikTok’s Managing Director for Global Business Marketing

Types of Tiktok Ads

The ad types included and accessible under the new Business umbrella include:

TopView

Brand Takeovers

In-Feed Videos

Hashtag Challenges

Branded Effects

TopView Ads

These ads are shown right when users open TikTok. Before they go on to start consuming the video in their feed, they are auto-served a full-screen video ad with the sound enabled.

They can run for up to 60 seconds, but after 3 seconds of full-screen, the familiar TikTok user options pop up.

Brand Takeovers on TikTok

These are somewhat like TopView, but on a shorter time basis. Ads are full-screen and can be static image or video.

Static ads are shown as 3-second long .jpg file types, and video can go up to 5 seconds.

In-Feed TikTok Ads

These full-screen ad units appear in the “For You” area of the app, featuring automatically-on sound. They can last for up to 60 seconds. Users can swipe

They also function like a normal TikTok post, in that users can comment, share, follow, re-use the music, etc.

Branded Hashtag Challenges

The ultimate invitation for user contribution, branded hashtags are created by companies usually focusing on a particular product push or cause. Users can create videos in response that include the designated hashtag, and all of them will be aggregated to feed.

When a user searches for that hashtag, they’ll see all the videos made that are tagged with it.

These can be run for 3 or 6 days, and include the option for Hashtag Plus, TikTok’s ad unit with shoppable features.

Branded Effects & TikTok’s Version of Snapchat’s Lenses

There is a new feature rolling out with this announcement that’s notable.

TikTok has long been eyed as competition for Snapchat user attention, and the possible answer to bridge the age demographic gap.

TikTok is rising to that challenge, launching what they call “Brand Scan.” Much like a Snapchat Sponsored Lens, advertisers can create specialized branded effects, filters, and stickers.

Ad Costs on TikTok

TikTok doesn’t disclose CPMs outwardly since they’re influenced by type of ad run and targeting options.

They do have a minimum budget requirement, which is $20 per day at the ad group level. For campaigns, they must either total $50 for the day OR the entire campaign.

The full announcement of the TikTok for Business offering can be found here.

