TikTok Ban Support Down As Trump’s Plans Face Hurdles

Recent data shows that fewer Americans support banning TikTok.

At the same time, Democratic lawmakers warn that President Donald Trump’s current plans may not be enough to keep the platform online after the April 5 deadline.

Public Support For TikTok Ban Weakens

A Pew Research Center survey found that 34% of U.S. adults support banning TikTok, down from 50% in March 2023.

Fewer Americans now view TikTok as a national security threat, 49% compared to 59% in May 2023.

Opposition to the ban has risen from 22% to 32%, with one-third of Americans undecided. Support for a ban is higher among Republicans (39%) than among Democrats (30%).

Only 12% of TikTok users want a ban, compared to 45% of non-users.

Those in favor cite data security (83%) and Chinese ownership (75%), while opponents often point to free speech concerns (74%).

Democrats Challenge Trump’s Approach

On March 24, three Democratic senators—Ed Markey (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), and Cory Booker (D-NJ)—wrote to President Trump to criticize how his administration handled the TikTok situation.

They don’t support the ban, but they believe Trump’s order to extend the deadline for selling TikTok by 75 days is “unlawful.” They say this decision creates uncertainty about the platform’s future.

The senators wrote:

“To the extent that you continue trying to delay the divestment deadline through executive orders, any further extensions of the TikTok deadline will require Oracle, Apple, Google, and other companies to continue risking ruinous legal liability.”

Proposed Solutions & Path Forward

Reports say the Trump administration is considering a partnership with Oracle. In this arrangement, Oracle would buy a small share of TikTok and ensure the security of U.S. user data.

However, critics, including John Moolenaar, the Republican Chair of the House China Select Committee, warn that this plan might not fulfill the law’s requirements for a “qualified divestiture.”

Democrats are asking Trump to work with Congress instead of acting alone.

They have put forward two proposed solutions:

The “Extend the TikTok Deadline Act” would move the deadline for selling TikTok to October 16, giving more time to find a solution that meets the law. Changes to the original law by Congress if Trump wants to go ahead with a deal with Oracle.

What’s Next?

The Democratic senators have requested that Trump respond to their questions by March 28.

They want to know whether his administration is considering further extending the deadline, details about the potential Oracle deal, and whether he believes additional legislative action is necessary.

As the April 5 deadline approaches, the future of one of the most influential social media platforms remains uncertain.

Featured Image: RKY Photo/Shutterstock