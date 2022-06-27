TikTok Advertisers Can Now Set Custom Attribution Windows

Marketers running ads on TikTok can now optimize their campaigns with flexible attribution windows ranging from one day to 28 days.

An ‘attribution window’ refers to the time it takes for a customer to take action after an ad is clicked or viewed.

Some conversions happen immediately, while others require multiple touch points before a customer is convinced to make a purchase.

A customizable attribution window allows marketers to optimize campaigns for their individual goals.

One business may only want to measure clicks that lead directly to sales, in which case a one-day attribution window is most appropriate.

Another business may expect their customers to think about the purchase for several days before converting, in which case a seven-day attribution window is more suitable.

With TikTok Attribution Manager, you can select a specific time period to measure success for both click-through attribution (CTA) and view-through attribution (VTA). Here’s how it works.

TikTok Attribution Manager

TikTok Attribution Manager is a new tool that lives inside TikTok Ads Manager under the Assets menu.

For web and app campaigns, the CTA window can range from one day to 28 days, while VTA can be up to seven days.

Advertisers can select from the following options:

CTA : 1, 7, 14, 28 day

: 1, 7, 14, 28 day VTA: off, 1 and 7 day

If you choose a CTA window of 14 days, for example, then a customer has two weeks to convert in order for the action to be recorded in TikTok Ads Manager.

TikTok Pixel and Web Event API advertisers are not granted the same flexibility, however, as they’ll default to a seven-day CTA and one-day VTA.

What’s The Ideal Attribution Window?

The best attribution window for your campaigns depends on the products or services you’re advertising, and the action you want customers to take.

If you know that the conversion journey for your customers typically takes some time, then an extended attribution window is highly recommended.

When Is TikTok Attribution Manager Available?

Attribution Manager is available now in TikTok Ads Manager, and will soon be available to advertisers running web campaigns using the TikTok Pixel or Events API.

App promotion campaigns will get this feature when TikTok Ads Manager moves to a self-attributing model, which is said to happen at a later date.

Source: TikTok

Featured Image: Jirapong Manustrong/Shutterstock