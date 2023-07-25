Threads App Update Includes For You And Following Feeds

The latest social media platform from Instagram and Meta, Threads, has released several new updates to its app in response to user feedback.

Threads App Updates: Following Feed, Translations, And Organized Notifications

Amongst the latest updates to Threads is a feed to view posts from accounts you follow in chronological order, the ability to see who you are following in your followers list, and advanced notification filters.

Users with private accounts can also approve new followers more efficiently.

The new translation capability allows users to tap the post’s lower right corner to translate it into their preferred language.

These changes come as Threads attempts to enhance the user experience on the app.

Threads App Engagement Drops Since Epic Launch

Despite boasting the fastest app to hit 100 million users, the app has struggled to maintain user engagement.

Data from Sensor Tower, gathered from July 5 – 9, indicates a decline in the time users spend on the app, particularly on the weekends.

Despite Threads strong sign-ups/DAUs, ST data shows engagement remains low. Weekend time spent declined 60% from Jul 6 highs; this was 60% & 85% lower than avg time spent on Twitter & Insta, resp.#SensorTower, #Threadsapp, #mobileappdata, #Instagram #Twitter pic.twitter.com/tFHyuBG7UO — Sensor Tower (@SensorTower) July 12, 2023

It noted a 60% dip from the highs of July 6, which stood 60% and 85% lower than the average time spent on Twitter and Instagram, respectively.

Simultaneously, Similarweb’s July 5 – 20 data reflects a declining trend in Threads app usage on Android.

It plateaued at 14.25 million DAUs on July 20, marking a 71% decline from its peak at 49 million users.

Threads app usage on Android continues to drop. It stopped at 14.25M Daily Active Users on 20 July, a -71% decline from its record 49M. pic.twitter.com/rqbAFnubBk — Similarweb (@Similarweb) July 23, 2023

Despite the encouraging user sign-ups, the stark drop in engagement raises questions about the app’s ability to retain user attention in the long run.

Moving Forward

These developments underline the importance of aligning user needs with app functionalities.

While high sign-up rates are promising, sustainable user engagement is essential for long-term success.

The pattern of declining user engagement with Threads may warrant digital marketers‘ reconsideration of the app as an effective marketing channel.

Featured image: sdx15/Shutterstock