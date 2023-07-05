Threads: The New Instagram App Launches Early

Threads, an Instagram app for text-based messaging, originally expected to launch on July 6, launched almost a day early.

But as excitement over the app grows, so do privacy concerns.

How To Get Threads

Users of the Instagram app for iOS can find a ticket to get Threads via the search bar for the name of the app and P92.

The ticket directs users to the App Store to download Threads.

The app also appears in the Google Play Store.

The app uses Threads.net as a home to its download page and public profiles. Threads.com has been used since 2002 and is now home to a Slack alternative.

Hi, we're Threads. 👋 We've been kickin' it on this block for a while, and if you're new here, please note that we have no affiliation with any large social media company. We are, however, replacing Slack for the modern teams of today. Check out more below: pic.twitter.com/h7eH4lW4L9 — threads (@Threads) July 3, 2023

Sign Up For Threads

Once you download the app, you can sign up for Threads using your Instagram username.

Threads gives users the option to fill out their public profile and follow the same people as they do on Instagram during the signup process.

Inside The Threads App

Once inside the Threads app for iOS, I can see the latest posts on my home feed, search for new people to follow, and see my latest notifications.

User profiles include a Threads and Replies tab.

Verified Instagram accounts will also appear as verified on Threads.

Privacy Concerns Surrounding The Threads App

Some users who downloaded the app became concerned with the app’s privacy disclaimers, which explain how a large amount of your data will be linked to your identity.

Amongst the privacy critics were Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who tweeted about the app’s private data needs.

All your Threads are belong to us https://t.co/FfrIcUng5O pic.twitter.com/V7xbMOfINt — jack (@jack) July 4, 2023

Others joked about how Twitter CEO Elon Musk would handle the competition.

If you download Threads (Twitters new competitor by Meta), El*n is going to personally hard core the algorithm to de-rank your tweets. Be careful out there 😮 — Logan.GPT (@OfficialLoganK) July 4, 2023

With brief replies, Musk did his part to draw attention to tweets about Thread’s privacy notices.

This could be why Threads will not launch in the EU simultaneously with the US.

Aaron Mendes, CEO and co-founder of PrivacyHawk, commented on the privacy concerns:

“The Threads App is just disclosing all the same data they *might* collect in their primary apps, Instagram and Facebook. It doesn’t mean they collect it on every person. It depends on how you use the app and what you give them access to. But it is a reminder of the depth of data Meta collects on its users and that you are the product when you use any of their services.”

Who Is On Threads

Despite potential privacy issues, celebrities like Shakira and Gordon Ramsay already have hundreds of followers.

They join brands like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Discovery.

In addition, most of your favorite SEO enthusiasts are there as well.

Threads App Pre-Launch Promotion

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri and the official Instagram @creators account used broadcast channels to announce the upcoming launch to channel members.

According to a poll on Mosseri’s IG Updates channel, over 16k members planned to sign up for Threads this week. Almost 14k have followed the official @threadsapp account on Instagram.

In addition to the promotion through Instagram, Threads offered a pre-order promotion through the App Store that notified iOS users when Threads was available for download.

Influencers with early access reportedly received a guide on what to do leading up to the launch.

LEAKED: Meta's Early Access Guide Sent to Creators for It's Twitter-Killer App Threads https://t.co/Gwy0An7oHI pic.twitter.com/JzngAPiAeR — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 5, 2023

Threads In 2019 – 2021

Interestingly, this isn’t Instagram’s first attempt at an app called Threads.

In 2019, Instagram introduced Threads as a camera-centric messaging app for sharing photos, videos, and status updates with a close circle of friends.

Today, Facebook is launching Threads from Instagram, a new camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends. Learn more here: https://t.co/oMgMiKMT6Y pic.twitter.com/GbQzctLu1t — Instagram (@instagram) October 3, 2019

This version of Threads allowed users to have dedicated inboxes and notifications for their Instagram close friends list in a standalone app.

The app ultimately shuttered in 2021.

A Promising Twitter Alternative?

Stay tuned as we update this article with the latest information on the launch of Threads.

Featured image: wisely/Shutterstock