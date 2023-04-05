How To Meet Your Users Where They Are: Think Beyond Search [Webinar]

Are you looking for new ways to expand your digital marketing efforts with outside-of-the-box tactics?

With the economy on a downswing and competition for marketing dollars at an all-time high, it’s a great time to start exploring new opportunities.

For years, marketers have been looking at keywords, reach, frequency, and incrementality – but in order to thrive, you need to think beyond search and shift your focus to where your users are.

As you adjust your spending, it’s important to invest in innovative ways to connect with users in order to compensate for this year’s economic changes.

Join our upcoming webinar and learn how adding new channels to your marketing mix can help you maximize results and impact this year.

You’ll learn about:

Search stagnation and the need to think “beyond.”

New performance marketing platforms that can help grow businesses.

Emerging media trends across industries.

In this webinar, Sreekant Lanka, SVP of Digital Solutions at iQuanti, will discuss high-impact marketing channels that will help you outperform your competition.

You’ll leave this live session with the insights you need to refresh your marketing strategy and go beyond traditional search marketing tactics.

Ready to discover new ways to connect with your target audience and maximize your marketing spend?

Sign up now for the unique opportunity to assess your media strategy and customize it for your user journey.