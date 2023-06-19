The Trade Desk Launches New Programmatic AI Platform

The Trade Desk, highly known for its demand-side platform, announced a significant upgrade to its programmatic platform.

Following a multi-year investment in AI and removing Google Open Bidding from the DSP in 2022, the new AI platform Kokai was announced on June 8th.

What’s New With Kokai

Jeff Green, founder and CEO of The Trade Desk noted that the AI platform would include the following:

Advanced measurement. When audience data is turned on, added retail measurement data becomes available from Albertsons Media Collective, Walgreens Advertising Group, and more.

Collaborative innovation. This includes benchmarks such as the Retail Sales Index and TV Quality Index to measure cross-platform experiences and efficiency.

A new UI. The Programmatic Table, a design based on the Periodic Table, will surface within the coming months.

Additionally, Kokai has a new partner portal. The portal makes it easier for partners such as retailers, TV networks, publishers, data providers, and more to integrate their abilities with advertising clients.

The Trade Desk DSP Advantage

So, why pay attention to The Trade Desk now?

Part of Kokai’s uniqueness is how advanced the algorithm learning is. Currently, it accesses over 13 million advertising impressions per second. It also ingests client or brand’s first-party data to make the most informed media buying decisions possible.

Partnerships with almost 80% of the largest United States retailers give The Trade Desk a competitive advantage compared to other DSPs.

The new Quality Reach Index metric helps marketers using upper-funnel campaigns reach the most relevant customers, something that’s historically been difficult for advertisers.

By providing a Quality Reach Index benchmark, advertisers can better quantify top-of-funnel (TOF) success, which could expand marketing investments further.

Lastly, Kokai’s upgrade includes top-notch AI optimization capabilities that other DSPs don’t offer.

With improved performance forecasting, marketers can understand how to prioritize ad spending per channel, all without relying on cookies or device IDs.

Summary

Kokai and its corresponding AI solutions are currently part of the existing platform, either in alpha or beta testing now.

The platform upgrade provides more advertisers in the programmatic ecosphere the tools to keep evolving and innovating.

The Trade Desk plans to expand its offerings even further within the next 12 months to break down the walls of Big Tech dominators.

Watch the entire product launch announcement here.

Featured Image: Tada Images/Shutterstock