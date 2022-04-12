According to a report released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are currently 11.3 million job openings in the U.S.

Like most other industries, marketing has been impacted by the so-called “great resignation,” though demand continues to grow as well, with the total number of marketing jobs expected to grow by 10% by 2030.

As part of its series analyzing the landscapes of marketing jobs in 2022, LinkedIn examined the changes within the field, identifying the most-sought after skills by employers, available positions and how marketers are adapting to a changing economy.

Marketing Seeing Significant Changes In Employees

According to LinkedIn’s report, 31% of LinkedIn members globally reported a job change in 2021, including 618,000 marketers.

This trend was highest in the Asia-Pacific region, which saw a 59% increase in year-over-year job changes. Europe, the Middle East and Africa reported a 46% growth, while North America had the lowest job change growth at 38%.

Top Marketing Skills In-Demand

There is a clear favorite for most in-demand skill and learning subject, according to LinkedIn’s report: digital marketing.

This may be due to its broad applicability, though the pandemic-driven shift from in-person to online in a wide range of fields has also highlighted the importance of the digital field.

The highly sought-after marketing skills in North America are:

Merchandising Event Marketing Digital Marketing Social Media Marketing Property Management

In Europe and the Middle East, the most valuable skills are:

Digital Marketing Merchandising Ad Serving Email Marketing Search Engine Optimization

Asian employers are seeking marketing professionals with skills in:

Digital Marketing Ad Serving Affiliate Marketing Facebook Marketing Social Media Marekting

According to LinkedIn Learning, marketing professionals are also brushing up on their soft skills, including time management and interpersonal communication.

Roles For Marketers On The Move

The most in-demand marketing occupations in North America are:

Social Media Marketing Marketing Strategist Marketing Manager Online Specialist Product Marketing Manager

In Europe and the Middle East, the most sought-after professionals work in:

Marketing Managers Marketing Specialists Social Media Managers Digital Marketing Specialists Digital Marketing Managers

Companies hiring in the Asia-Pacific region are seeking:

Content Writers Digital Marketing Specialists Marketing Managers Digital Marketing Mangers Digital Marketing Executives

Even With Remote Options, Marketers Gravitating To Big Cities

The increasing trend of remote work is growing worldwide, with North America leading the way with a 121% growth in remote jobs, followed by a 77% increase in the Asia-Pacific region and 58% growth in Europe.

However, even as remote and hybrid at-home/in-office positions increase, LinkedIn found marketing professionals are still moving to larger urban areas. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Singapore and Sydney have all seen an influx of new marketing talent.

Job Changes Motivated By Salary

In the study, LinkedIn discovered many marketers are accepting different positions based on salary and not seniority. North America reported just 30% of job changes included promotion with 46% considered lateral moves.

In Europe and Asia, it was actually more common for marketers to move down in seniority when accepting new positions (50% and 47%, respectively).

Read LinkedIn’s blog post on their findings here.

Featured Image: BlueSkyImage/Shutterstock