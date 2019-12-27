Advertisement

The Last Digital Marketing News Show of the Year + Award Show [PODCAST]

The Last Digital Marketing News Show of the Year + Award Show [PODCAST]
On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we’re bringing you a special year-end episode to look back at 2019.

In addition to delivering the news of the week, Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are presenting our first annual award show, The Clockscars.

Join us as we look back at the biggest stories of 2019 and award the best, worst, and most heck-worthy things that happened this year.

Clip of the Year

First, we’re ranking ourselves by awarding the best Marketing O’Clock clip of the year.

This was a tight category as we had 2,600 minutes worth of puns and rants to choose from.

One of our favorite nominees is our discussion of Tesla’s new Social Media hire.

Worst WTH

Every week, we feature a news item from the world of digital marketing that had us shaking our heads and saying “What the heck?!”. While FACEBOOK had the most heck-worthy news items this year by volume, Petz’s new pet marketing concept is also one of our top contenders.

 

Take of the Year

We serve up a spicy digital marketing take for your consumption every week. One of our favorite takes this year came from James Webster, who questioned Google Ads’ ability to match queries to shopping ads.

 

BFF of the Show

We are so thankful for our loyal listeners who tune in to the show every week and continue the conversation on social media. Thank you to these nominees for their support!

Glenn Gabe 

Akvile DeFazio

Casie Gillette

Debra Mastaler

In Memorium

This year we said goodbye to cherished marketing features, tools, metrics, and resources. Here’s a glimpse at some of the things we lost in 2019.

  • Accelerated Delivery: Both Google and Microsoft advertising removed the option for search and shopping campaigns
  • Average Position: Search impression share rose from this metric’s ashes
  • Google My Business Contact Support Numbers: Good luck to all the small businesses out there!
  • Nofollow links: Google announced Nofollow links will now be treated as “hints”
  • Phrase Match: Is nothing sacred anymore? All keyword match types now include close variants.
  • Prominent Ad Labeling: Labels in the Google Search results went from a green box to a black box, to no box at all.

Tune in to this week’s episode to hear the full list of winners and losers for these categories and many more!

For more information on the stories from this year, visit the Marketing O’Clock site. While you’re there, please be sure to subscribe so you don’t miss a single episode.

Thanks to all of our listeners who tuned in to listen to us talk digital marketing this year! We’re excited to deliver the news for you every week in 2020.

