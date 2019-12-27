The Last Digital Marketing News Show of the Year + Award Show [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we’re bringing you a special year-end episode to look back at 2019.

In addition to delivering the news of the week, Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are presenting our first annual award show, The Clockscars.

Join us as we look back at the biggest stories of 2019 and award the best, worst, and most heck-worthy things that happened this year.

Clip of the Year

First, we’re ranking ourselves by awarding the best Marketing O’Clock clip of the year.

This was a tight category as we had 2,600 minutes worth of puns and rants to choose from.

One of our favorite nominees is our discussion of Tesla’s new Social Media hire.

OHMy goodness. WATT a score for @Tesla. I hope they’re AMPed to have @AdamKoszary. I’m sure he’ll be an absolute JOULE for @elonmusk.#ElectricalPuns #DigitalMarketing Listen to the full story here: https://t.co/DQyiqSLo9Y pic.twitter.com/ZZ6zjp4nON — Cypress North (@CypressNorth) May 24, 2019

Worst WTH

Every week, we feature a news item from the world of digital marketing that had us shaking our heads and saying “What the heck?!”. While FACEBOOK had the most heck-worthy news items this year by volume, Petz’s new pet marketing concept is also one of our top contenders.

Attention all dog owners: If you have the relatable problem of buying toys your dog doesn’t love (said no one ever), then thank goodness your dog can now shop online for their own toys.🐶 And Greg has some thoughts about it…Listen to the full story here: https://t.co/vNCJpzsz1m pic.twitter.com/l4Fw31AEE6 — Cypress North (@CypressNorth) May 10, 2019

Take of the Year

We serve up a spicy digital marketing take for your consumption every week. One of our favorite takes this year came from James Webster, who questioned Google Ads’ ability to match queries to shopping ads.

Dog bed = how to stop cats pooping on my lawn which means… 🐶 = 😺@PPC_Webster Are we missing something because this doesn't seem right? New episode: https://t.co/BnmyZpGxBR #DigitalMarketing #BusinessNews pic.twitter.com/DrSLIaQe1L — Marketing O'Clock (@MarketingOClock) November 8, 2019

BFF of the Show

We are so thankful for our loyal listeners who tune in to the show every week and continue the conversation on social media. Thank you to these nominees for their support!

Glenn Gabe

Akvile DeFazio

Casie Gillette

Debra Mastaler

In Memorium

This year we said goodbye to cherished marketing features, tools, metrics, and resources. Here’s a glimpse at some of the things we lost in 2019.

Accelerated Delivery: Both Google and Microsoft advertising removed the option for search and shopping campaigns

Average Position: Search impression share rose from this metric’s ashes

Google My Business Contact Support Numbers: Good luck to all the small businesses out there!

Nofollow links: Google announced Nofollow links will now be treated as “hints”

Phrase Match: Is nothing sacred anymore? All keyword match types now include close variants.

Prominent Ad Labeling: Labels in the Google Search results went from a green box to a black box, to no box at all.

Tune in to this week’s episode to hear the full list of winners and losers for these categories and many more!

For more information on the stories from this year, visit the Marketing O'Clock site.

Thanks to all of our listeners who tuned in to listen to us talk digital marketing this year! We’re excited to deliver the news for you every week in 2020.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Cypress North