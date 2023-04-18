8 Powerful Steps To Outrank Your Competition With Targeted SEO & AI-Informed Content

This post was sponsored by The Nine. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

How do you ensure your website ranks ahead of the competition?

What hurdles could be causing you to rank lower than you’d like?

As a professional marketer, you understand how vital search engine optimization is.

By optimizing your site, you can improve your search engine rankings, increase traffic, and increase revenue by getting ahead of your competition with an in-depth SEO strategy.

But sometimes, there can be minor hurdles, such as execution, that can drop your location on search engine results pages (SERPs) by one or two positions.

After working with hundreds of websites, we’ve found that two things should be critical in your SEO process:

Targeted SEO. The best possible technology stack in the industry.

We want to show you how targeted SEO works and the best practices for partnering with experts to achieve higher rankings.

1. Start With Targeted SEO & Keyword Research

Your website is only as good as its keyword research.

You know the power of a proven process. So let’s talk about the proven technique of Targeted SEO.

What Is Targeted SEO?

Targeted SEO refers to the practice of optimizing your website’s content and structure to attract a specific audience of potential customers who are looking for businesses like yours through search engines.

It involves using keywords, meta descriptions, and other on-page optimization techniques that align with the specific interests and needs of your target audience.

Targeted SEO is a practical solution that can morph into your specific SEO goals and targets.

The key to successful targeted SEO is understanding your audience’s search intent and behavior.

This means knowing:

Which keywords your audience uses when searching for products or services.

What questions your target audience frequently asks.

What type of content your audience prefers.

By incorporating this knowledge into your SEO strategy, you can create a website that is tailored to the needs of your target audience, resulting in:

Higher search engine rankings.

Increased traffic

Higher conversion rates.

What Is On-Page SEO?

Knowing and utilizing your audience’s keywords, questions, and preferred content types in the form of front-facing web content is often referred to as On-Page SEO.

On-Page SEO ensures your website is optimized for search engines and provides a great user experience.

It also includes the creation of new content based on your content strategy, which should center on skyscraper-style content and hub-style content.

These elements work together to increase organic search visibility and improve rankings.

Your goal is to not only boost your rankings but also engage customers and create lasting relationships with them.

How Do I Do Targeted SEO?

Start by:

Determining top keywords based on keyword research and insights about primary services. (Yes, this works for ecommerce sites, too.) Developing three to five analysis groups based on top keywords in Market Brew (an amazing tool in our tech stack that models search engines like Google). More about that below. Applying Market Brew prioritized action steps to your landing page or website.

At The Nine, we use data and expertise combined with in-depth conversations with you and your team to uncover and locate those keywords for you.

Now that you have your targeted SEO keywords, it’s time to make sure your website is ready to go from a technical standpoint.

Each of the following areas is a key pillar of SEO execution.

2. Technical SEO Work

Technical SEO is the process of optimizing your website and server architecture in a way that enables search engine spiders to crawl and index your site more effectively.

By focusing on technical SEO, website owners aim to improve their organic search ranking by ensuring that their site can be more easily and accurately understood by search engines such as Google or Bing.

Some of the key aspects of technical SEO include:

Improving website speed and load times.

Implementing site security measures like HTTPS encryption.

Optimizing website architecture and navigation

Ensuring website code is clean and compliant with recognized web standards.

Other important technical SEO factors include:

Using structured data.

Ensuring mobile-friendliness

Managing XML sitemaps and robot.txt files

Making sure that pages are appropriately tagged with header tags and meta descriptions.

First up, audit your site from top-to-bottom, identify any technical issues that are preventing your website from achieving its highest potential, and create strategies to fix them quickly and efficiently.

A list of technical issues could include:

Not having HTTPS encryption.

Not having header tags (H1) and meta descriptions.

Having a website that is not mobile-friendly (doesn’t adapt to screen size).

Having duplicate pages or content on your site.

Using oversized images and video that slow loading speed.

Having unused JavaScript files that slow loading speed.

Perform your next technical analysis the easy way when you optimize your website with The Nine.

3. Site Structure

Next, make sure your website and internal linking structure maximizes search engine performance.

Create an ideal page hierarchy that is easy for crawling bots to understand.

4. Page Speed

Slow-loading pages can be detrimental to the success of websites.

To rank higher, you’ll need to optimize the speed of all pages on your site by:

Minifying code.

Leveraging browser caching techniques.

Optimizing images.

Optimizing videos, and more.

Learn more about how to optimize your page speed with The Nine.

5. Locate & Solve Index Coverage Errors

Identify any errors or difficulties Google may have encountered while trying to crawl or index content so you don’t miss out on crucial opportunities for visibility in SERPs.

Here is what it looks like in Google Search Console:

6. Server Errors

If there are server-related problems that prevent web pages from being indexed correctly, take care of it swiftly so nothing gets lost in translation with crawlers.

Again, Google Search Console can provide you with the information below:

7. Implement A Trusted Tech Stack

At The Nine, we use a variety of SEO tools to improve our website’s visibility and organic search rankings.

Among these tools are:

Google Search Console.

SEMRush.

Market Brew.

These tools give us an edge in improving website visibility, identifying top-performing keywords, and staying ahead of the competition.

What Is Market Brew?

Market Brew is a search engine that was built to model other search engines. That means we can effectively create a Google simulator to test optimizations and forecast SEO rankings.

It’s the most sophisticated SEO software platform on the market.

It can identify statistical discrepancies between your website’s landing pages and those of higher-performing sites. With this information, we can provide precise predictions regarding your search engine rankings, empowering you to stay ahead of your competitors.

Market Brew’s search engine models allow us to analyze your site like no other SEO tool.

Here at The Nine, we work with the best. With Market Brew in our tech stack, we can provide our clients with the best optimization strategy.

How To Use Each Martech Tool In Your Strategy

You can easily and efficiently build a Targeted SEO strategy for your priority keyword(s) and landing page that relies on SEO intelligence from AI tools, like Market Brew.

For each Google algorithm analyzed by the tools in your stack, you can:

Evaluate your landing page.

Evaluate each competitor’s landing page in those same search results.

Determine the competitor landing page performing the best in that algorithm.

Discover the differences between your landing page and the outperforming landing page.

Make optimizations to close this statistical gap.

See the new forecasted ranking position.

The downside is that creating and analyzing current Google algorithms can be time-consuming.

Working with The Nine can give your strategy access to this valuable information.

Our services go beyond using advanced SEO tools. Our team is considered one of the top SEO experts in utilizing these new tools and will work with you every step to ensure you leverage the most out of this technology advantage.

How To Access Market Brew At A Fraction Of The Cost

Although Market Brew is considered the most sophisticated SEO tool available in the market, major brands have had a considerable advantage over businesses with smaller budgets, as it traditionally comes with a higher minimum commitment.

With The Nine, there is a way to access this top-tier software and compete with industry leaders.

The Nine benefits from a reduced cost due to leveraging the scale of its business with Market Brew. As a result, The Nine can offer you access to the powerful Market Brew search engine modeling platform at a more affordable price.

By taking advantage of its scale and negotiating power, The Nine can offer smaller packages of Market Brew’s platform to its clients, creating a vast opportunity for businesses that would otherwise be unable to access the most advanced SEO software on the market.

These powerful AI-driven insights enable businesses to capitalize on opportunities and take advantage of the latest strategies for success in today’s competitive landscape.

Market Brew also enables our team to offer comprehensive reports of website performance. With these advanced insights, businesses can invest in advanced search engine optimization without feeling overwhelmed.

8. Track Your Results

We understand the importance of measuring SEO rankings over time, so each month, you should track your analytics by:

Updating your average placement for your targeted keywords.

Analyzing your SERP locations and snippets to understand your level of success.

This way, you’ll always be on top of your SEO rankings.

Measuring The Effectiveness Of Targeted SEO

To make sure you get the results they want, we track and measure Targeted SEO’s effectiveness. You can track progress and identify areas for improvement with ranking and progress reports.

By leveraging various SEO tools and techniques, you can gain valuable insight into how your website performs and what changes need to be made to increase visibility and generate more sales.

Our SEO experts analyze the collected data to identify areas of improvement and then work on implementing those changes.

We may focus on improving your:

Growth.

Website’s organic ranking by optimizing its content.

Backlink building.

Search rankings.

Website’s design or layout to make it easier for visitors to find what they’re looking for and encourage them to stay longer.

User experience by streamlining checkout processes or offering incentives such as free shipping or discounts.

Ultimately, these tactics help target potential customers based on specific criteria – such as:

Location.

Search terms used in search engines.

Demographic information – ensuring that the right audience finds the website.

For example, Mii Estilo came to The Nine with a severe need for an SEO reboot. Their founder sought out The Nine to help.

Working together, The Nine and Mii Estilo have achieved an impressive 158% revenue increase over time, with SEO replacing social advertising with organic traffic.

By making informed decisions about how to optimize your website based on measurable results from your SEO efforts, you can take your ecommerce capabilities to the next level.

Don’t have time to dedicate to a monthly analysis of your SEO strategy?

We will send you a report showing your average placement for the keywords and locations you’re targeting.

You don’t have to worry about being left in the dark or feeling confused about how to improve your ranking.

We are here to guide you every step of the way.

After working with us, expect to see:

Increased visibility, measured in impressions.

Increased traffic, measured in organic sessions on your website.

High-converting leads from search engines who trust you because search engines trust you.

We know what it takes to get there. Years of experience in this field have taught us how to optimize websites for maximum visibility and success.

We’ve helped countless businesses like yours reach their desired goals; allow us to help yours, too.

Rank Higher With Optimized Content

Our SEO consultants work with you to find the best keywords for your site with Targeted SEO.

Next, we develop customized search engine optimization strategies, including technical SEO recommendations, on-page optimization, off-page optimization, or SEO support as needed.

Gain A Personalized Approach To SEO

We listen to your brand’s goals and needs to create a customized strategy. We ensure your website is search engine friendly, and measurable results help you grow your business.

We’ll start by analyzing your website to identify areas that need improvement. Based on your business objectives, target audience, and competitive landscape, we’ll determine the best-performing keyword for your website.

Once we figure out your target keyword, we’ll devise a customized strategy. As your website’s performance changes, we’ll provide a ranking and progress report.

With our expert SEO Services, we’ve helped countless brands across various industries rank higher, get more traffic, and make more money selling their products and services. We’re confident that we can do the same for your business.

Book A Targeted SEO Strategy Session Today

Let’s address the above to-do list in the room.

You’re reading this because you know SEO is important, but who will do all of that work in a way that aligns with your goals?

Who can you trust to produce measurable results for the time and resources invested?

Hi. We’re The Nine, a trusted agency in the SEO industry with a process and technology stack that works.

You are invited to a targeted SEO demo showing how we can help increase your website rankings, engage customers, and create lasting relationships.

Booking a strategy session is easy. Just fill out the form on our website or contact us directly at 205-574-8558, and we’ll get back to you quickly with more information.

With the right SEO strategy, every website can reach new ranking heights. Targeted SEO maximizes your website’s potential and delivers measurable results.

We’ve got years of SEO experience and a trusted partnership with Market Brew, the best AI SEO tool. With Targeted SEO, you’ll get Market Brew’s industry insights at a fraction of the cost, giving your ecommerce brand a competitive edge.

Targeted SEO delivers more traffic, rankings, and revenue.

Take a step toward higher rankers by booking a targeted SEO strategy session.

