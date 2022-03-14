  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Webinar

4-Step Technical SEO Waltz: Tackle SEO Challenges Head-On [Webinar]

Learn a four-step process that will help you meet technical SEO challenges head-on as they arise and stop SEO fires before they start.

4-Step Technical SEO Waltz: Tackle SEO Challenges Head-On [Webinar]

Establishing a consistent SEO structure within your company?

Wouldn’t it be nice to solve every technical SEO problem in a standardized, easy-to-follow manner?

We know, with constant changes internally and in search, there is never a dull day in the world of SEO.

But, is it possible to keep your teams on a pre-planned track to success, even during an unplanned challenge?

Surprisingly, that answer is yes.

It can be easy to develop consistent, streamlined approaches that have a real impact.

This works for in-house, agency, and freelance consultants alike.

Register for this webinar and learn the four-step process that will help you tackle technical SEO challenges head-on as they arise.

This 4-Step Technical SEO Waltz takes you through:

  • Visibility
  • Diagnostics
  • Iteration
  • Monitoring

Many SEO professionals view the technical SEO process as a complex dance.

Instead, it could be a simple and practical framework for addressing many challenges.

Register Now

Join Jamie Indigo and Michelle Race from Deepcrawl on March 23, 2 p.m. ET. They will walk you through a four-step process to help you meet technical SEO challenges head-on and stop SEO fires before they start.

You’ll have the opportunity to ask about your unique situation, too, in a live Q&A session.

You can’t join us live? We’ll send you the on-demand version after the event if you register now.

Category SEO Webinar

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Topic(s) of Interest*
By clicking the "SUBSCRIBE" button, I agree and accept the content agreement and privacy policy of Search Engine Journal.
Ebook
Heather Campbell

Heather Campbell

Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal

Heather has over 20 years of industry experience and is the Director of Marketing at Search Engine Journal. Having worked ... [Read full bio]