TablePress WordPress Plugin Vulnerability Affects 700,000+ Sites

A vulnerability in the TablePress WordPress plugin enables attackers to inject malicious scripts that run when someone visits a compromised page. It affects all versions up to and including version 3.2.

TablePress WordPress plugin

The TablePress plugin is used on more than 700,000 websites. It enables users to create and manage tables with interactive features like sorting, pagination, and search.

What Caused The Vulnerability

The problem came from missing input sanitization and output escaping in how the plugin handled the shortcode_debug parameter. These are basic security steps that protect sites from harmful input and unsafe output.

The Wordfence advisory explains:

“The TablePress plugin for WordPress is vulnerable to Stored Cross-Site Scripting via the ‘shortcode_debug’ parameter in all versions up to, and including, 3.2 due to insufficient input sanitization and output escaping.”

Input Sanitization

Input sanitization filters what users type into forms or fields. It blocks harmful input, like malicious scripts. TablePress didn’t fully apply this security step.

Output Escaping

Output escaping is similar, but it works in the opposite direction, filtering what gets output onto the website. Output escaping prevents the website from publishing characters that can be interpreted by browsers as code.

That’s exactly what can happen with TablePress because it has insufficient input sanitization , which enables an attacker to upload a script , and insufficient escaping to prevent the website from injecting malicious scripts into the live website. That’s what enables the stored cross-site scripting (XSS) attacks.

Because both protections were missing, someone with Contributor-level access or higher could upload a script that gets stored and runs whenever the page is visited. The fact that a Contributor-level authorization is necessary mitigates the potential for an attack to a certain extent.

Plugin users are recommended to update the plugin to version 3.2.1 or higher.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Nithid