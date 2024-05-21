Surviving & Thriving In The New SEO Era: How To Navigate Google’s March 2024 Updates

The SERPs are a volatile place right now.

Since March 2024, the SEO industry has seen significant disruptions, with Google rolling out its latest algorithm changes.

From the deindexing of websites to the delivery of manual penalties, site owners and SEO professionals have found themselves in a tough spot as Google attempts to clean up search results.

So what’s the path forward? How can you keep your site in good standing?

If you’re looking for strategies to help you not just survive but thrive in this dynamic digital landscape, join us on June 5 for an insightful webinar with PageOne Power.

In this live session, we’ll demonstrate how businesses like yours have maintained steadfast rankings amidst the recent volatility in search.

Key takeaways from this webinar:

How to create valuable content for users: Crafting content that not only satisfies search engine algorithms but also resonates with users is key to long-term SEO success. By focusing on E-E-A-T (Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, Trustworthiness), you can ensure that your content provides genuine value to your audience and position your site as a reliable source of information in your niche.

How to build links that can boost rankings: Building high-quality links is essential for withstanding algorithm updates. By cultivating a diverse and robust backlink profile, you can enhance your website’s authority and relevance, thus improving your search rankings.

Best practices for content creation and link building: Discover the effectiveness of manual link building techniques and person-first content strategies. Through real-life case studies, we’ll demonstrate how you can use these tactics to thrive amidst algorithm updates.

Are you ready to start thriving in the new era of search?

Join Vince Ramos, SEO Consultant at PageOne Power, as he showcases how to implement white hat link building and user-focused content creation to elevate your SEO strategy.

Sign up now and get actionable insights and inspiration to help you endure future algorithm updates and maintain high search rankings.

Plus, you’ll get the chance to ask Vince your SEO questions in our live Q&A session after the presentation.

Can’t make the live event? No worries – just register here and we’ll send you a recording following the webinar.