Why Is SureRank WordPress SEO Plugin So Popular?

A new SEO plugin called SureRank, by Brainstorm Force, makers of the popular Astra theme, is rapidly growing in popularity. In beta for a few months, it was announced in July and has amassed over twenty thousand installations. That’s a pretty good start for an SEO plugin that has only been out of beta for a few weeks.

One possible reason that SureRank is quickly becoming popular is that it’s created by a trusted brand, much loved for its Astra WordPress theme.

SureRank By Brainstorm Force

SureRank is the creation of the publishers of many highly popular plugins and themes installed in many millions of websites, such as Astra theme, Ultimate Addons for Elementor, Spectra Gutenberg Blocks – Website Builder for the Block Editor, and Starter Templates – AI-Powered Templates for Elementor & Gutenberg, to name a few.

Why Another SEO Plugin?

The goal of SureRank is to provide an easy-to-use SEO solution that includes only the necessary features every site needs in order to avoid feature bloat. It positions itself as an SEO assistant that guides the user with an intuitive user interface.

What Does SureRank Do?

SureRank has an onboarding process that walks a user through the initial optimizations and setup. It then performs an analysis and offers suggestions for site-level improvements.

It currently enables users to handle the basics like:

Edit titles and meta descriptions

Custom write social media titles, descriptions, and featured images,

Tweak home page and, archive page meta data

Meta robot directives, canonicals, and sitemaps

Schema structured data

Site and page level SEO analysis

Automatic image alt text generation

Google Search Console integration

WooCommerce integration

SureRank also provides a built-in tool for migrating settings from other popular SEO plugins like Rank Math, Yoast, and AIOSEO.

Check out the SureRank SEO plugin at the official WordPress.org repository:

SureRank – SEO Assistant with Meta Tags, Social Preview, XML Sitemap, and Schema

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi