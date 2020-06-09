This is a sponsored post written by Supermetrics. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

If you’re anything like 99% of marketers, your SEO, advertising, and marketing data probably still lives in their own silos.

You’ve got your web analytics data in Google Analytics and HubSpot, your SEO data in Moz, Ahrefs, SEMrush, and/or Google Search Console, and your online advertising data scattered across Facebook, Google, Taboola, Snapchat, LinkedIn, and all the other ad platforms you happen to be using.

And when you’re comparing the performance of two Google Ads landing pages, that’s totally fine. After all, you only need to pull data from Google Analytics and Google Ads to run that analysis.

But when you’re trying to get a thorough understanding of your marketing spend and performance, you’re up against hours of boring manual labor that involves blood, sweat, and a ton of copy/pasting.

What if we told you that a marketing data warehouse can save you from all that?

But before we talk more on the why of marketing data warehouses, let’s quickly look at the what.

What Is a Marketing Data Warehouse Anyway?

Simply put, a marketing data warehouse is a single destination for storing and analyzing all your marketing data.

A data warehouse can contain multiple databases and run concurrent operations in each of them. That’s why compared to databases, data warehouses are much more suitable for marketing analytics.

The other piece of good news is that with the introduction of cloud computing, marketing data warehouses have become available – and affordable – to nearly every company.

What’s more, cloud-based data warehouse solutions like Snowflake, Google BigQuery, Amazon Redshift, and Microsoft Azure Synapse Analytics have made it possible for you to set up your own marketing data warehouse in minutes.

Don’t Take Our Word for It

How can you benefit from storing all your data under one (warehouse) roof then?

Instead of just listing all the benefits of marketing data warehouses, let’s look at Inseev Interactive, a boutique SEO and performance marketing agency, and one of our customers.

Here are six reasons why you should take a page of Inseev Interactive’s book and move your marketing data into a data warehouse this year.

Reason 1: Escape Copy/Paste Hell

Copying data from the native analytics UIs of Moz, Search Console, Google Analytics, Facebook Ads, and your dozen other marketing platforms just to paste the numbers into a spreadsheet is no fun.

Quite the opposite, actually. It’s tedious, time-consuming, and well… a huge waste of your time.

Marketing data warehouses and marketing data pipelines like Supermetrics, on the other hand, allow you to automate the process of moving data from sources A, B, C, and D to destination X.

No more copy/paste.

No more carpal tunnel.

As Eddie Zaldivar, Senior Director of Paid Media & Analytics from Inseev Interactive puts it, “Supermetrics has connections to all the platforms we need and it offers easy to use schemas right out of the box.”

Reason 2: Say ‘See Ya!’ to Spreadsheets’ Limited Capacity

The main reason why Eddie and his team at Inseev decided to start storing their marketing data in a data warehouse was that their Excel sheets were bursting at the seams.

Don’t get us wrong, we still love spreadsheets here at Supermetrics. But if we’re being completely honest with you, spreadsheets were never designed for storing huge amounts of marketing data.

By storing all your data in a marketing data warehouse instead, you can stop waiting for that monster Excel to load and save your VLOOKUP fun for smaller datasets.

Reason 3: Get Immediate Access to All the Historical Data You’ve Ever Dreamed of

Speaking of all your data…

Marketing platforms have this annoying habit of only storing an X amount of historical data. And to make matters worse, depending on the platform, X can mean anything from months to years.

In other words, by relying on native analytics interfaces for data storage, you’re risking losing it for good.

With Supermetrics and the data warehouse provider of your choice, you can make sure all the historical data you need is in one place, ready for some serious historical cross-channel analytics whenever you need it.

After all, what better way to uncover some hidden trends than looking at correlations within a longer time period?

Reason 4: Access a Deeper Level of Insights

Be warned here that not all data pipelines are created equal.

As Eddie and his team at Inseev quickly noticed, not everyone takes data granularity as seriously as we do at Supermetrics:

“We tried using Stitch Data, Blendo, and others, but we found that the schemas they offered didn’t have connectors to all the platforms we needed. And when they did have the connectors we wanted, they didn’t have the granularity we were looking for.”

Word from the wise (i.e., Eddie): When you’re testing different solutions, make sure to pay close attention to data granularity. After all, you’ll want your data warehouse to store all of your marketing data, not just some of it.

Reason 5: Spend Less Time on Reporting & More Time on What Matters

Reporting can be a huge time-suck for marketers. In fact, the Inseev Interactive team reports that they’ve managed to save hundreds, if not thousands, of hours with Supermetrics.

On average, Supermetrics saves our customers 53% of the time they used to spend on manually building reports.

That’s hours every month that they can put towards analyzing the numbers, optimizing their campaigns, and making better decisions based on accurate data.

Reason 6: Get Serious About Data Security

Keeping your marketing and customer data safe and secure should be a priority.

That’s why when you’re choosing a data warehouse partner and a data transfer solution, you’ll want to carefully vet the alternatives.

At Supermetrics, we never store your data during the transfer (because we believe that’s what your marketing data warehouse is for).

Instead, we encrypt it at the source and decrypt it at the destination, making it virtually impossible for anyone to intercept.

Ready to Join the 1%?

If you’re wasting too much time on manual reporting, if you’re sick of siloed data, and/or if you’re ready to say buh-bye to copy/paste, a marketing data warehouse might just be the right solution for you.

