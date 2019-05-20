Study Shows Consumers Trust Websites More Than Google My Business

New research reveals local business websites hold more weight than Google My Business listings when it comes to consumer trust.

A comparison report was put together by BrightLocal examines how consumers use GMB listings, local business websites, and business directories to find information.

Here are some key findings from the report.

Google My Business vs. Business Websites

Search behavior

When asked which types of local businesses they search for in Google, consumers responded:

Restaurants and Cafés (56%)

Grocery stores (37%)

Clothing stores (34%)

Hotels and B&Bs (34%)

Medical practices and healthcare (28%)

Consumer expectations

When asked which source is expected to have the most accurate and up-to-date contact information, consumers responded:

56% expect local businesses’ websites to be most accurate.

32% believe Google My Business has the most accurate information

12% trust directories to have the most up-to-date information

Commonly used GMB features

When asked which features of Google My Business they have used, the top responses were:

Checked opening hours

Found directions

Read reviews

Visited the business’s website

Looked at photos of a business

Booked a hotel room

Viewed a business’s Popular Times

Booked a table in a restaurant

Called a business using the ‘Call’ button

Left a review

Checking websites before visiting a local business

When asked how often consumers check local business websites before using a business, the responses were:

22% of consumers check websites every time they are deciding on a local business

76% look at local business websites at least half of the time

Only 8% of consumers never look at websites when choosing a business

Biggest website errors

When asked what would make consumers less likely to use a local business after visiting its websites, the top responses were:

Out-of-date contact information

Poorly written content and typos

Out-of-date pricing information

Lack of prices

Difficult to find in search results

Data in this study is based on responses from an independent panel of 500 US-based consumers.