Study Shows AMP Can Lead to Increase in Organic Search Traffic

A study on the impact of accelerated mobile pages (AMP) on search performance shows a positive correlation between AMP and organic traffic.

Stone Temple and WompMobile collaborated on what they say is the first comprehensive, large-scale study of AMP.

The study examines the performance of 26 web domains and more than 9-million AMP pages.

Results of the study were determined by comparing site data 30 days before AMP implementation and 30 days after AMP implementation.

Here is a summary of key findings from the study.

A Majority of Sites Saw Organic Search Gains

Most of the sites included in the study, 22 out of 26, saw gains in organic search on mobile devices.

Across all 26 sites in the study, AMP resulted in:

27.1% increase in organic traffic

33.8% increase in SERP impressions

15.3% higher SERP click-through rates

E-commerce sites seemed to benefit more from AMP with a 32.1% increase in organic traffic compared to 13.7% for publisher sites.

There was also a considerably greater increase in SERP impressions for e-commerce sites (42.16%) compared to publisher sites (23.1%).

Publisher sites had slightly higher click-through rates (23.1%) compared to e-commerce sites (12.4%).

One in Five Sites Did Not See Improvements

Roughly one in five sites did not see improvements after implement AMP.

Stone Temple attributes that to a variety of factors, including:

AMP can’t save a site that’s already on a downward trajectory.

Seasonality affects site traffic and engagement, and the study only examines 60 days of data.

Market conditions matter, and competitors might have been making changes at the same time.

Sites that already rank well are not likely to see major improvements with AMP.

For more information see the full study here.

