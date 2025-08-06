Study: Advanced Personalization Linked To Higher Conversions

A new study commissioned by Meta and conducted by Deloitte finds that advanced personalization strategies are associated with a 16 percentage point increase in conversions compared to more basic efforts.

The research also introduces a maturity framework to help organizations evaluate their personalization capabilities and identify areas for improvement.

What the Data Shows

According to the study, 80% of U.S. consumers say they’re more likely to make a purchase when brands personalize their experiences. Consumers also report spending 50% more with brands that tailor interactions to their needs.

The report connects these behaviors to broader business outcomes. In the EU, Meta’s personalized advertising technologies were linked to €213 billion in economic activity and 1.4 million jobs.

While the economic impact data is specific to Meta, the findings reflect a wider trend in digital marketing: personalized engagement influences purchase decisions and brand loyalty.

Derya Matras, VP for Global Business Group at Meta, commented:

“As people want content and services that are more relevant to them, they are increasingly drawn to brands that make them feel understood.”

Maturity Model for Personalization

The report outlines a four-level maturity model to help you assess where you stand with personalization. The study links higher maturity levels with measurable business outcomes.

Level 1: Low Maturity

Data remains siloed, and messaging tends to be generic. Personalization, if present, is rule-based and limited to a few channels.

Level 2: Medium Maturity

Some systems are integrated, enabling basic audience segmentation and limited customization across channels. These organizations may also use analytics tools and consent management.

Level 3: High Maturity

Unified customer profiles and identity resolution enable greater personalization across multiple touchpoints. Predictive modeling and dynamic content are more common.

Level 4: Champion Maturity

Real-time personalization, generative AI, and clean-room tech support tailored omnichannel experiences. Teams collaborate across departments, with AI governance integrated into decisions.

Three Personalization Strategies

The study outlines three personalization strategies:

Customer-based: Tailors experiences to individuals based on personal data and behavior. Cohort-based: Segments audiences based on shared traits or behaviors. Aggregated data-based: Uses anonymized, large-scale datasets to identify general trends.

The report doesn’t suggest a single best method. Instead, it offers examples to help you evaluate what fits your capabilities and goals.

Looking Ahead

For marketers assessing their next steps, the maturity framework offers a structured way to evaluate readiness across people, processes, and technology.

Rather than treating personalization as a software problem, the report frames it as a long-term shift in how organizations structure teams and manage data.