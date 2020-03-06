Stories Are Coming to Twitter with ‘Fleets’ & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in to Marketing O’Clock, hosted by Jess Budde, Mark Saltarelli, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld.

This week, the spread of stories seems to be neverending as both Twitter and LinkedIn create their own versions of this capability.

Plus, YouTube has a slew of new features but they can’t stop us from using on-air clickbait to get more views!

The new Twitter posts can be accessed by clicking on a user’s avatar, expire after 24 hours, and can’t be replied to publicly.

Sound familiar?

Shep tells you why Twitter users aren’t happy about the announcement.

Jess tells us about the exciting new capabilities including a mid-roll video editor and notification analytics.

The new feature added to the “deep dive” section of the YouTube analytics dashboard allows creators to compare multiple metrics in the same graph.

Our take of the week is a fun game we discovered from Michelle Morgan on Twitter.

Tune in to find out how we got from Shrimp to Chanel in less than a minute!

New game. It’s called “Broad Match”. One person starts by saying a word, then the next person says something they think it would match to using broad match. The best part is that since broad match is garbage, you can really just say whatever you want! Ready? coffee mug — Michelle M (@michellemsem) February 24, 2020

Then, we answer these digital marketing questions during our lightning round.

Who can help you turn 2D images into 3D masterpieces?

What is Nextdoor doing to sell more ads on the network?

When will Google switch to mobile-first indexing for all websites?

Where can you find Optimization scores in the Google Ads App?

Why did Google cancel their GoogleIO event?

How many Google My Business Listings can a car dealership have?

For more information on today’s articles, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site. While you’re there, please subscribe so you don’t miss a single episode!

