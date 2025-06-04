What It Takes To Stay On Top Of Local Search In 2025 [Webinar]

Is AI Changing How Local Customers Find You?

If your clients rely on local search to drive business, the landscape is shifting faster than ever.

AI-driven updates are changing how users see results, how trust is built online, and how businesses get chosen in 2025.

The real question is, will your local SEO strategy keep up or fall behind?

Get Ready For The New Rules Of Local SEO

In our upcoming webinar, you will explore the latest insights from a major study of over 15,000 businesses and 1,200 consumers. This is your opportunity to stay ahead of AI changes and lead your clients to stronger local visibility.

What You Will Learn In This Local SEO Webinar

✅ Current local SEO ranking signals every agency should know.

✅ How Google’s AI updates are reshaping local results and map packs.

✅ New ways to boost visibility and build consumer trust in 2025.

✅ How to turn these insights into a new local SEO service offering.

✅ How to identify and fix technical review signals that may be hurting your rankings.

Why This Webinar Matters Now

Local search behavior is evolving quickly. New AI tools are not just changing how results appear, they are also reshaping what customers trust and choose.

This webinar gives you a real-world strategy to protect your local presence and turn SEO insights into agency growth.

Your Speaker

Mél Attia, VP of Marketing at GatherUp, will guide you through the major shifts happening right now and how to position your clients for success.

Can’t Make It Live

No problem. Register today, and we will send you the full recording so you can watch it on your own time.

Turn reviews and local signals into real SEO results for 2025 and beyond.