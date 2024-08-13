State Of SEO Report: Top Insights For 2025 Success

What opportunities are other SEO professionals taking advantage of? Did other SEO professionals struggle with the same things you did this year?

Our fourth annual State of SEO Report is packed with valuable insights, including the most pressing challenges, emerging trends, and actionable strategies SEO practitioners like you have faced over the last year and what they see on the horizon.

Top Challenges In SEO: From Content To Algorithm Changes

In 2023, 13.8% of SEO pros said content creation was the top challenge for SEO professionals. However, in 2024, 22.2% (up from 8.6% in 2023) of all SEO practitioners surveyed revealed that algorithm changes have become the primary concern.

In fact, 30.2% of those we asked pointed to core and general algorithm updates as the main source of traffic instability over the last 12 months. This finding is in stark contrast to 2023, where 55.9% of SEO pros felt algorithm updates helped their efforts at least a little.

Why?

Simply put, creating the most helpful and expert content no longer guarantees a top spot in the SERPs.

To complicate matters, Google’s algorithms are constantly evolving, making it crucial to adapt and stay updated.

Budget Constraints: A Major Barrier To Success

Our survey revealed that budget limitations (cited by 19.4%) are the number one barrier to SEO success and the primary reason clients leave (by 41.0% of SEO professionals surveyed.)

With everyone feeling the financial squeeze, how can you gain an edge?

Forget gaming the SERPs. Focus on creating content that genuinely serves your ideal customer.

Collaborate with your marketing team to distribute this content on platforms where your audience is most active. Remember, Google's rules may change, but the need for high-quality, valuable content that genuinely serves a need remains constant.

Prove your return on investment (ROI). Track customer journeys and identify where you are gaining conversions. If you're not seeing success, make a plan and create a proposal to improve your strategies.

Key Insights From The State Of SEO Survey

SEO Industry Changes:

AI is predicted to drive the most significant changes in the SEO industry according to 29.0% of those we surveyed.

is predicted to in the SEO industry according to of those we surveyed. 16.6% believe Google updates will continue to be a major factor.

Performance Disruptions:

36.3% of State of SEO respondents believe generative AI in search platforms and AI-generated content are major disruptors going forward into the future.

Essential SEO Metrics: Adapting To Fluctuations

As you explore the data in the report, you’ll find that 20.0% of State of SEO 2025 respondents indicated that keyword rankings and organic pageviews (11.7%) are the top tracked SEO metrics.

However, when these metrics fluctuate due to uncontrollable factors, it’s essential to build business value into your tracking.

Focus on the quality of your traffic and prioritize efforts that bring in high-quality users.

Skills In Demand: Navigating A Changing SEO Landscape

The most challenging skills to find in SEO professionals are technical SEO (18.9%) and data analysis (14.8%).

Meanwhile, 18.2% of respondents indicated that the most desired skills in candidates are soft skills and 15.7% said the ability to build and execute SEO strategies.

Want to grow as an SEO professional?

Develop rare and desirable skills.

SEO is increasingly integrated with other marketing disciplines, so cultivating exemplary collaborative skills and learning the languages of other fields will make you highly valuable.

Other Important Findings

69.8% of SEO professionals found SERP competition increased over the last 12 months.

of SEO professionals found SERP competition increased over the last 12 months. Only 13.2% of respondents felt zero click searches will cause significant shifts in the SEO industry.

of respondents felt zero click searches will cause significant shifts in the SEO industry. 50.0% of SEO professionals reported client turnover remained steady throughout 2024.

