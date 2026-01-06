State Of AI Search Optimization 2026

Boost your skills with Growth Memo’s weekly expert insights. Subscribe for free!

Every year, after the winter holidays, I spend a few days ramping up by gathering the context from last year and reminding myself of where my clients are at. I want to use the opportunity to share my understanding of where we are with AI Search, so you can quickly get back into the swing of things.

As a reminder, the vibe around ChatGPT turned a bit sour at the end of 2025:

Google released the superior Gemini 3, causing Sam Altman to announce a Code Red (ironically, three years after Google did the same at the launch of ChatGPT 3.5).

OpenAI made a series of circular investments that raised eyebrows and questions about how to finance them.

ChatGPT, which sends the majority of all LLMs, reaches at most 4% of the current organic (mostly Google) referral traffic.

Most of all, we still don’t know the value of a mention in an AI response. However, the topic of AI and LLMs couldn’t be more important because the Google user experience is turning from a list of results to a definitive answer.

A big “thank you” to Dan Petrovic and Andrea Volpini for reviewing my draft and adding meaningful concepts.

Retrieved → Cited → Trusted

Optimizing for AI search visibility follows a pipeline similar to the classic “crawl, index, rank” for search engines:

Retrieval systems decide which pages enter the candidate set. The model selects which sources to cite. Users decide which citation to trust and act on.

Caveats:

A lot of the recommendations overlap strongly with common SEO best practices. Same tactics, new game. I don’t pretend to have an exhaustive list of everything that works. Controversial factors like schema or llms.txt are not included.

Consideration: Getting Into The Candidate Pool

Before any content enters the model’s consideration (grounding) set, it must be crawled, indexed, and fetchable within milliseconds during real-time search.

The factors that drive consideration are:

Selection Rate and Primary Bias.

Server response time.

Metadata relevance.

Product feeds (in ecommerce).

1. Selection Rate And Primary Bias

Definition: Primary bias measures the brand-attribute associations a model holds before grounding in live search results. Selection Rate measures how frequently the model chooses your content from the retrieval candidate pool.

Primary bias measures the brand-attribute associations a model holds before grounding in live search results. Selection Rate measures how frequently the model chooses your content from the retrieval candidate pool. Why it matters: LLMs are biased by training data. Models develop confidence scores for brand-attribute relationships (e.g., “cheap,” “durable,” “fast”) independent of real-time retrieval. These pre-existing associations influence citation likelihood even when your content enters the candidate pool.

LLMs are biased by training data. Models develop confidence scores for brand-attribute relationships (e.g., “cheap,” “durable,” “fast”) independent of real-time retrieval. These pre-existing associations influence citation likelihood even when your content enters the candidate pool. Goal: Understand which attributes the model associates with your brand and how confident it is in your brand as an entity. Systematically strengthen those associations through targeted on-page and off-page campaigns.

2. Server Response Time

Definition: The time between a crawler request and the server’s first byte of response data (TTFB = Time To First Byte).

The time between a crawler request and the server’s first byte of response data (TTFB = Time To First Byte). Why it matters: When models need web results for reasoning answers (RAG), they need to retrieve the content like a search engine crawler. Even though retrieval is mostly index-based, faster servers help with rendering, agentic workflows, and freshness, and compound query fan-out. LLM retrieval operates under tight latency budgets during real-time search. Slow responses prevent pages from entering the candidate pool because they miss the retrieval window. Consistently slow response times trigger crawl rate limiting.

When models need web results for reasoning answers (RAG), they need to retrieve the content like a search engine crawler. Even though retrieval is mostly index-based, faster servers help with rendering, agentic workflows, and freshness, and compound query fan-out. LLM retrieval operates under tight latency budgets during real-time search. Slow responses prevent pages from entering the candidate pool because they miss the retrieval window. Consistently slow response times trigger crawl rate limiting. Goal: Maintain server response times <200ms. Sites with <1s load times receive 3x more Googlebot requests than sites >3s. For LLM crawlers (GPTBot, Google-Extended), retrieval windows are even tighter than traditional search.

3. Metadata Relevance

Definition: Title tags, meta descriptions, and URL structure that LLMs parse when evaluating page relevance during live retrieval.

Title tags, meta descriptions, and URL structure that LLMs parse when evaluating page relevance during live retrieval. Why it matters: Before picking content to form AI answers, LLMs parse titles for topical relevance, descriptions as document summaries, and URLs as context clues for page relevance and trustworthiness.

Before picking content to form AI answers, LLMs parse titles for topical relevance, descriptions as document summaries, and URLs as context clues for page relevance and trustworthiness. Goal: Include target concepts in titles and descriptions (!) to match user prompt language. Create keyword-descriptive URLs, potentially even including the current year to signal freshness.

4. Product Feed Availability (Ecommerce)

Definition: Structured product catalogs submitted directly to LLM platforms with real-time inventory, pricing, and attribute data.

Structured product catalogs submitted directly to LLM platforms with real-time inventory, pricing, and attribute data. Why it matters: Direct feeds bypass traditional retrieval constraints and enable LLMs to answer transactional shopping queries (”where can I buy,” “best price for”) with accurate, current information.

Direct feeds bypass traditional retrieval constraints and enable LLMs to answer transactional shopping queries (”where can I buy,” “best price for”) with accurate, current information. Goal: Submit merchant-controlled product feeds to ChatGPT’s merchant program (chatgpt.com/merchants) in JSON, CSV, TSV, or XML format with complete attributes (title, price, images, reviews, availability, specs). Implement ACP (Agentic Commerce Protocol) for agentic shopping.

Relevance: Being Selected For Citation

“The Attribution Crisis in LLM Search Results” (Strauss et al., 2025) reports low citation rates even when models access relevant sources.

24% of ChatGPT (4o) responses are generated without explicitly fetching any online content.

Gemini provides no clickable citation in 92% of answers.

Perplexity visits about 10 relevant pages per query but cites only three to four.

Models can only cite sources that enter the context window. Pre-training mentions often go unattributed. Live retrieval adds a URL, which enables attribution.

5. Content Structure

Definition: The semantic HTML hierarchy, formatting elements (tables, lists, FAQs), and fact density that make pages machine-readable.

The semantic HTML hierarchy, formatting elements (tables, lists, FAQs), and fact density that make pages machine-readable. Why it matters: LLMs extract and cite specific passages. Clear structure makes pages easier to parse and excerpt. Since prompts average 5x the length of keywords, structured content answering multi-part questions outperforms single-keyword pages.

LLMs extract and cite specific passages. Clear structure makes pages easier to parse and excerpt. Since prompts average 5x the length of keywords, structured content answering multi-part questions outperforms single-keyword pages. Goal: Use semantic HTML with clear H-tag hierarchies, tables for comparisons, and lists for enumeration. Increase fact and concept density to maximize snippet contribution probability.

6. FAQ Coverage

Definition: Question-and-answer sections that mirror the conversational phrasing users employ in LLM prompts.

Question-and-answer sections that mirror the conversational phrasing users employ in LLM prompts. Why it matters: FAQ formats align with how users query LLMs (”How do I…,” “What’s the difference between…”). This structural and linguistic match increases citation and mention likelihood compared to keyword-optimized content.

FAQ formats align with how users query LLMs (”How do I…,” “What’s the difference between…”). This structural and linguistic match increases citation and mention likelihood compared to keyword-optimized content. Goal: Build FAQ libraries from real customer questions (support tickets, sales calls, community forums) that capture emerging prompt patterns. Monitor FAQ freshness through lastReviewed or DateModified schema.

7. Content Freshness

Definition: Recency of content updates as measured by “last updated” timestamps and actual content changes.

Recency of content updates as measured by “last updated” timestamps and actual content changes. Why it matters: LLMs parse last-updated metadata to assess source recency and prioritize recent information as more accurate and relevant.

LLMs parse last-updated metadata to assess source recency and prioritize recent information as more accurate and relevant. Goal: Update content within the past three months for maximum performance. Over 70% of pages cited by ChatGPT were updated within 12 months, but content updated in the last three months performs best across all intents.

8. Third-Party Mentions (”Webutation”)

Definition: Brand mentions, reviews, and citations on external domains (publishers, review sites, news outlets) rather than owned properties.

Brand mentions, reviews, and citations on external domains (publishers, review sites, news outlets) rather than owned properties. Why it matters: LLMs weigh external validation more heavily than self-promotion the closer user intent comes to a purchase decision. Third-party content provides independent verification of claims and establishes category relevance through co-mentions with recognized authorities. They increase the entitithood inside large context graphs.

LLMs weigh external validation more heavily than self-promotion the closer user intent comes to a purchase decision. Third-party content provides independent verification of claims and establishes category relevance through co-mentions with recognized authorities. They increase the entitithood inside large context graphs. Goal: 85% of brand mentions in AI search for high purchase intent prompts come from third-party sources. Earn contextual backlinks from authoritative domains and maintain complete profiles on category review platforms.

9. Organic Search Position

Definition: Page ranking in traditional search engine results pages (SERPs) for relevant queries.

Page ranking in traditional search engine results pages (SERPs) for relevant queries. Why it matters: Many LLMs use search engines as retrieval sources. Higher organic rankings increase the probability of entering the LLM’s candidate pool and receiving citations.

Many LLMs use search engines as retrieval sources. Higher organic rankings increase the probability of entering the LLM’s candidate pool and receiving citations. Goal: Rank in Google’s top 10 for fan-out query variations around your core topics, not just head terms. Since LLM prompts are conversational and varied, pages ranking for many long-tail and question-based variations have higher citation probability. Pages in the top 10 show a strong correlation (~0.65) with LLM mentions, and 76% of AI Overview citations pull from these positions. Caveat: Correlation varies by LLM. For example, overlap is high for AI Overviews but low for ChatGPT.

User Selection: Earning Trust And Action

Trust is critical because we’re dealing with a single answer in AI search, not a list of search results. Optimizing for trust is similar to optimizing for click-through rates in classic search, just that it takes longer and is harder to measure.

10. Demonstrated Expertise

Definition: Visible credentials, certifications, bylines, and verifiable proof points that establish author and brand authority.

Visible credentials, certifications, bylines, and verifiable proof points that establish author and brand authority. Why it matters: AI search delivers single answers rather than ranked lists. Users who click through require stronger trust signals before taking action because they’re validating a definitive claim.

AI search delivers single answers rather than ranked lists. Users who click through require stronger trust signals before taking action because they’re validating a definitive claim. Goal: Display author credentials, industry certifications, and verifiable proof (customer logos, case study metrics, third-party test results, awards) prominently. Support marketing claims with evidence.

11. User-Generated Content Presence

Definition: Brand representation in community-driven platforms (Reddit, YouTube, forums) where users share experiences and opinions.

Brand representation in community-driven platforms (Reddit, YouTube, forums) where users share experiences and opinions. Why it matters: Users validate synthetic AI answers against human experience. When AI Overviews appear, clicks on Reddit and YouTube grow from 18% to 30% because users seek social proof.

Users validate synthetic AI answers against human experience. When AI Overviews appear, clicks on Reddit and YouTube grow from 18% to 30% because users seek social proof. Goal: Build positive presence in category-relevant subreddits, YouTube, and forums. YouTube and Reddit are consistently in the top 3 most cited domains across LLMs.

From Choice To Conviction

Search is moving from abundance to synthesis. For two decades, Google’s ranked list gave users a choice. AI search delivers a single answer that compresses multiple sources into one definitive response.

The mechanics differ from early 2000s SEO:

Retrieval windows replace crawl budgets.

Selection rate replaces PageRank.

Third-party validation replaces anchor text.

The strategic imperative is identical: earn visibility in the interface where users search. Traditional SEO remains foundational, but AI visibility demands different content strategies:

Conversational query coverage matters more than head-term rankings.

External validation matters more than owned content.

Structure matters more than keyword density.

Brands that build systematic optimization programs now will compound advantages as LLM traffic scales. The shift from ranked lists to definitive answers is irreversible.

Featured Image: Paulo Bobita/Search Engine Journal