Snapchat Reports Increase in Mobile Video Viewing

Snapchat users are watching more video on mobile devices, and a report from the company claims the change in viewing behavior is here to stay.

Snapchat commissioned a research study to understand how the mobile behavior of Gen Z and millennials is evolving.

In addition to examining video viewing habits, the study also looks at users’ emotional response to viewing video on mobile platforms.

Snapchat uses these findings to make recommendations which may assist advertisers with creating more immersive video ads.

Here are the highlights from Snapchat’s report on video consumption.

Mobile Video Consumption Up Among Younger Audiences

Snapchat’s study focuses on the mobile video consumption habits of millennials and Gen Z (13 to 34 year-olds).

They’re asked a series of questions about how their mobile video viewing behavior has changed due to the pandemic.

The study finds that Gen Z and millennials significantly increased their video consumption in 2020, with a focus on mobile and social media video content.

Other findings include:

Gen Z and millennials watch over one hour per day of video on social media apps.

61% say they’re watching more videos on social media apps than before the pandemic.

56% says they’re watching more videos on streaming apps on a TV than before the pandemic.

52% are watching more videos on streaming apps on a smartphone than before the pandemic.

Lastly, 52% of those surveyed say this increased viewing behavior is here to stay.

Study Finds Video on Snapchat More Immersive Than Other Apps

The study examines the neurological responses to videos on Snapchat compared to other apps and reports positive findings in areas of attention and emotional response.

“With the exception of Snapchat, the tested platforms caused longer and more frequent instances of lower immersion and were more likely to cause negative experiences that lead to disengagement. On the other hand, Snapchat showed longer and more frequent instances of higher immersion and was less likely to cause stress for Gen Zers and millennials.”

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Takeaways for Marketers

Snapchat reports that video content on its platform remains immersive even during advertising content.

Overall, Snapchat video ads were:

8% more immersive than ads on the other apps tested.

36% more immersive than the overall advertising industry benchmark.

Higher levels of immersion are linked to a greater likelihood of recalling ad content and seeking further information about a product.

Snapchat users have expectations for shorter videos. When asked how often they watch shorter videos on their phone compared to longer videos, respondents indicate a strong preference for videos under 5 minutes.

Snapchat reports that 61% of those surveyed watch videos 1 minute or less several times a day.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Whether creating organic or advertising content for Snapchat, the shorter you can convey your message the better.

“Ultimately, brands should examine these learnings when developing creative and media recommendations. Consider why users turn to video on specific platforms and their resulting emotional experiences when placing media buys. Align messaging with the moods these videos attempt to satisfy. Mitigate for emotional dips from content to advertising through engaging, attention-grabbing creative. Be thoughtful of when and how to leverage longer length ad content in a way that will both capture and maintain attention.”

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Source: Snapchat for Business