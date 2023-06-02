Snapchat My AI Snaps: Send Photos And Receive AI-Generated Images

Snapchat My AI Snaps allows users to send photos to the My AI chatbot and receive AI-generated images in return, demonstrating its AI image processing abilities powered by ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Snapchat first released the new My AI Snaps feature to Snapchat+ subscribers to encourage feedback and make improvements before releasing it to all users. For reference, Snapchat launched My AI for Snapchat+ users on March 6, releasing it to all users on April 19.

Continue reading to learn how to use My AI Snaps and the potential My AI conversations hold for advertisers targeting younger audiences.

How To Send Photos To My AI And Receive My AI Snaps

Snapchat+ users with access to My AI can send a photo Snap to the chatbot using the same process as sending Snaps to friends.

Snapchat will notify you when My AI replies to your Snap based on your notification settings.

Depending on its analysis of your Snap, My AI will send a Snap in response.

These examples of My AI Snaps show that it has great potential but still has a way to go with image interpretation.

You can save Snaps My AI sends in the chat or take a screenshot of it.

My AI doesn’t always send a Snap in response. Sometimes, it only offers a text-based reply to your Snap.

At the time of testing, My AI could not understand Snaps sent from photos in my Cameral Roll. But that will likely change in the not-too-distant future.

Snapchat My AI Ads & New Advertising Opportunities

In addition to sending and receiving Snaps, My AI displays ads in select conversations. Ad relevancy can be hit or miss in relation to the discussion at hand.

Ads within My AI conversations offer advertisers a chance to reach a growing ad audience via generative AI that includes:

13 to 17-year-old users: 125.6 million – 19.9% of the total ad audience.

18 to 24-year-old users: 243.5 million – 38.6% of the total ad audience.

25 to 34-year-old users: 145.9 million – 23.2% of the total ad audience.

You can see the potential for advertising in Snaps from My AI. My AI could recommend fashion, restaurants, recipes, and other relevant products or services in Snap conversations.

While ads do not appear in image Snaps, they appear in My AI conversations after sending and receiving Snaps.

Considering that users can invite My AI into group chats, it’s only a matter of time before most Snapchatters become familiar with AI-powered conversations.

Snapchat Web Interface With My AI

Although Snapchat is available via a web interface on desktop browsers, many My AI features are only accessible on the iOS or Android app.

In place of ads served by Snapchat My AI is the following message:

Not Supported on Web

Check from your phone to see what was sent!

When My AI sends a snap, it shows the following message:

New Snap

Open the mobile app to view

You can, however, view the My AI profile on a desktop browser and add it to your friends.

The Future Of Snapchat My AI Snaps & Ads

The integration of My AI Snaps is a powerful step forward, blending the realms of social interaction with advancing AI capabilities.

While there are areas for improvement in image interpretation and overall safety, the platform’s potential is vast, particularly in providing novel advertising opportunities to reach younger audiences.

As the technology develops, we can expect Snapchat My AI to transform how users interact with generative AI, offering a personalized social media experience and a new range of advertising opportunities.

Featured image: Ink Drop/Shutterstock