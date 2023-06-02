Download Now
Advertisement
  1. SEJ
  2.  ⋅ 
  3. News

Snapchat My AI Snaps: Send Photos And Receive AI-Generated Images

Snapchat My AI Snaps allows users to send photos and receive AI-generated images in conversations that unlock new advertising opportunities.

Snapchat My AI Snaps: Send Photos And Receive AI-Generated Images

Snapchat My AI Snaps allows users to send photos to the My AI chatbot and receive AI-generated images in return, demonstrating its AI image processing abilities powered by ChatGPT and GPT-4.

Snapchat first released the new My AI Snaps feature to Snapchat+ subscribers to encourage feedback and make improvements before releasing it to all users. For reference, Snapchat launched My AI for Snapchat+ users on March 6, releasing it to all users on April 19.

Continue reading to learn how to use My AI Snaps and the potential My AI conversations hold for advertisers targeting younger audiences.

How To Send Photos To My AI And Receive My AI Snaps

Snapchat+ users with access to My AI can send a photo Snap to the chatbot using the same process as sending Snaps to friends.

Snapchat will notify you when My AI replies to your Snap based on your notification settings.

snapchat my ai notificationScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

Depending on its analysis of your Snap, My AI will send a Snap in response.

snapchat my ai snapsScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

These examples of My AI Snaps show that it has great potential but still has a way to go with image interpretation.

snapchat my ai snapsScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

You can save Snaps My AI sends in the chat or take a screenshot of it.

snapchat my ai save in chatScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

My AI doesn’t always send a Snap in response. Sometimes, it only offers a text-based reply to your Snap.

At the time of testing, My AI could not understand Snaps sent from photos in my Cameral Roll. But that will likely change in the not-too-distant future.

snapchat my ai doesn't understand camera roll snapScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

Snapchat My AI Ads & New Advertising Opportunities

In addition to sending and receiving Snaps, My AI displays ads in select conversations. Ad relevancy can be hit or miss in relation to the discussion at hand.

snapchat my ai ad examplesScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

Ads within My AI conversations offer advertisers a chance to reach a growing ad audience via generative AI that includes:

  • 13 to 17-year-old users: 125.6 million – 19.9% of the total ad audience.
  • 18 to 24-year-old users: 243.5 million – 38.6% of the total ad audience.
  • 25 to 34-year-old users: 145.9 million – 23.2% of the total ad audience.

You can see the potential for advertising in Snaps from My AI. My AI could recommend fashion, restaurants, recipes, and other relevant products or services in Snap conversations.

snapchat my ai snap examplesScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

While ads do not appear in image Snaps, they appear in My AI conversations after sending and receiving Snaps.

snapchat my ai adsScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

Considering that users can invite My AI into group chats, it’s only a matter of time before most Snapchatters become familiar with AI-powered conversations.

Snapchat Web Interface With My AI

Although Snapchat is available via a web interface on desktop browsers, many My AI features are only accessible on the iOS or Android app.

In place of ads served by Snapchat My AI is the following message:

Not Supported on Web
Check from your phone to see what was sent!

When My AI sends a snap, it shows the following message:

New Snap
Open the mobile app to view

snapchat my ai on the web interfaceScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

You can, however, view the My AI profile on a desktop browser and add it to your friends.

snapchat my ai profileScreenshot from Snapchat, June 2023

The Future Of Snapchat My AI Snaps & Ads

The integration of My AI Snaps is a powerful step forward, blending the realms of social interaction with advancing AI capabilities.

While there are areas for improvement in image interpretation and overall safety, the platform’s potential is vast, particularly in providing novel advertising opportunities to reach younger audiences.

As the technology develops, we can expect Snapchat My AI to transform how users interact with generative AI, offering a personalized social media experience and a new range of advertising opportunities.

Featured image: Ink Drop/Shutterstock

ADVERTISEMENT
Read Full Bio
SEJ STAFF Kristi Hines Associate Editor at Search Engine Journal

Kristi Hines is an Associate Editor for Search Engine Journal.

Snapchat My AI Snaps: Send Photos And Receive AI-Generated Images

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.

Conquer your day with daily search marketing news.

Advertisement