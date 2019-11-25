Snapchat Lets Advertisers Run Video Ads Up to 3 Minutes in Length

ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat is rolling out new options for advertisers, allowing them to run ads as long as three minutes.

The new ad units, called extended play commercials, can still be skipped after six seconds like other Snapchat ads. Extended play commercials will be displayed as mid-roll ads, similar to shorter Snapchat commercials.

The extended play format is designed to give advertisers an opportunity to tell longer stories to engaged viewers. Snapchat tells AdWeek that it’s poised to capture a greater share of the video ad market with this new format:

“The company believes the flexibility that extended play commercials provides to video advertisers will help it gain more share of the overall online video advertising market.“

Snapchat’s new extended play commercials are currently available in a closed beta. Whitelisted advertisers can access them in Snapchat’s Ads Manager.

Those who wish to have early access to extended play commercials can request access from their Snapchat advertising representative. Brands can also request access by reaching out to the company through Ads Manager.

Snapchat’s VP of Global Agency Partnerships, David Router, highlights the benefits of the new ad format:

“We’re committed to building high-impact, long-form video ad formats, and extended play commercials are a great option for online video and TV buyers. Heading into the holidays, this format is a powerful new way to reach our Generation Z and millennial audience in Snapchat’s premium, brand safe Discover content.”