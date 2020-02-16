ADVERTISEMENT

Snapchat isn’t just about keeping up with the Kardashians.

Neither is it limited to sharing silly/cute/spontaneous selfies with friends, or stories of chocolate margaritas.

Snapchat is more than all of that.

In fact, if you use it strategically, it can be a powerful tool for marketing your brand.

Sounds exciting, right?

It is.

But before you start marketing on Snapchat, you first need to know everything you can about the app.

Why?

Because you need to know who’s on Snapchat, how users behave, and what a successful Snapchat marketing campaign looks like. (Also, being a know-it-all is fun!)

Want to know some lesser-known facts about Snapchat?

Read on! (Hint: 1-15 are great for marketers.)

What Is Snapchat?

Snapchat is an app that allows you to share photos and videos with others online.

But unlike Facebook and Instagram, your content isn’t stored permanently.

Once it’s viewed, it disappears and becomes irretrievable.

Creating an account on Snapchat is easy. Simply download the app on Google Play or the App Store. Install it on your device, and you’re ready!

With Snapchat, you get to enjoy a wide range of features. You can use Discover to get the latest news.

You can add a fun filter to your selfies. There are also stickers, drawing tools, and emojis you can use to personalize everything you send or post.

25 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Snapchat

Let’s dive in!

1. There Are Over 210 Million Active Snapchat Users

Here’s a chart from Statista showing Snapchat’s growth from 2014 to 2019.

Impressive!

With more than 210 million active users, Snapchat is a huge marketing opportunity for you.

2. 73% of U.S. Snapchat Users Are 18-24 Years Old

Wired reports that it’s teen love that’s the life and breath of Snapchat.

Look at this chart from Pew Research to see who’s using the app most.

The majority of those on Snapchat are Gen Z users, according to the chart.

As a marketer, you can take a hint on what your campaign should focus on if you use Snapchat. As Snapchat’s own report puts it:

“From its inception, Snapchat has inherently created a frictionless space where gen Z creatives can experiment with their identities, yet not have to feel like they’re “on brand” in communicating to their close friend groups. “A lot of the product philosophy around ephemerality is grounded by this notion that you can be whoever you want to be today, without a record of who you were yesterday,” says

Amy Moussavi, global head of consumer insights at Snapchat.”

3. In the U.S., 90% of all 13-24 Year Olds Use Snapchat

Teens describe Snapchat as a way to speak without using words. It’s the easiest way to get in touch with friends. And it’s “really cool” because “everyone uses it.”

It’s no wonder that 90% of teens and young adults in the United States use Snapchat!

4. 63% of Snapchat Users Go on the App Every Day

Of this 63%, 49% go on Snapchat more than once a day.

5. Taco Bell Paid $75,000 for 24 Hours of the Taco Filter/Ad

To boost sales, Taco Bell launched the taco filter on Snapchat. Here’s what it looked like.

Today only: turn yourself into a taco using our @Snapchat lens. Because Cinco de Mayo. pic.twitter.com/P4KwLdFNFZ — Taco Bell (@tacobell) May 5, 2016

The filter is humorous, relevant, and unique.

Users adored it, and it got 224 million views.

The result?

Taco Bell paid $75,000 for the ad.

A good investment for the exposure it got.

6. 61% of Snapchat Users Are Female

Females are naturally attracted to visuals, color, creativity, and connection. All of which Snapchat gives.

If you’re a marketer, this speaks loads on how you should manufacture your Snapchat campaigns.

7. 4 in 10 Snapchat Users Say They Discovered a New Brand Through Posts and Celebrity Endorsements

Influencer marketing is a promising way to market a business today. And what better place to do it than on Snapchat?

With 4 in 10 Snapchatters responding to new brands endorsed by celebrities, vloggers, and expert bloggers, Snapchat is a place you can find a hugely receptive audience for your brand.

8. Snapchat Pioneered Vertical Video Ads

Vertical video ads are ads that can be viewed with your phone held vertically.

Maybe you’ve watched a number of vertical video ads already, but did you know Snapchat pioneered them?

Their idea made watching ads convenient.

9. You Can Follow Rock Star Business Experts on Snapchat

Who knew Snapchat could be a powerful business tool?

Here are the top 3 experts you should follow right now.

10. Snapchat Co-Created a Cool Geo-Filter with Netflix

For its release of 4 new episodes of “The Gilmore Girls”, Netflix printed 10,000 cups with a special Snapchat code.

These cups were distributed to 200 coffee shops. When scanned, the code brought up this cool filter.

Simply awesome!

11. Snapchat’s Swipe-Up Rate is 5x Higher than Normal Social Media Click-Through Rates

When you encounter an ad on Snapchat, you can swipe up to view a website or watch more of the ad.

Because Snapchat’s swipe up rate is that high, it’s a promising platform for marketing.

12. Snapchat Is the King of Ephemeral Content Marketing

Ephemeral content marketing uses video, photos, and media that are only accessible for a limited time.

Here are three reasons it works:

It creates a sense of urgency.

It appeals to buyers who don’t want to feel “sold.”

It’s more personalized than traditional sales funnel marketing.

Guess who’s one of the kings of ephemeral content marketing?

That’s right. Snapchat.

13. Video Ads on Snapchat Create Twice as Much Purchase Intent Than Other Ad Formats

Snapchat video ads beat Facebook ads by 8%!

14. 60% of Snap Ads Are Played with Audio (Compared to 15% for Facebook!)

What’s the point of creating stellar audio for your ads if no one will listen to it?

With Snapchat, the time and effort you spend perfecting your ad’s audio won’t go to waste.

15. Snapchat Users Spend an Average of 25-30 Minutes a Day on Snapchat

The average human only has time for 5-7 apps.

That being so, it’s pretty impressive that people can spend up to 30 minutes on Snapchat every day!

16. Snapchat’s Original Name Was Picaboo

In fact, Snapchat did run as Picaboo for about a year.

17. Snapchat Was Created After 34 Failures

Snapchat creators Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Frank Reginald Brown worked on the Snapchat project while they were studying at Stanford University.

After 34 failures, they finally came up with the app as we know it today.

18. Snapchat’s Creators Had a Major Falling-Out Before the App Was Released

Frank Reginald Brown was ousted from the Snapchat project by his friends.

Although no one knows the real story, Brown claims Spiegel and Murphy changed the server passwords and ceased communication with him a month before Snapchat was launched.

19. Snapchat Downloads Doubled After the Launch of the Toddler & Gender Swap Filters

Users downloaded Snapchat 41.5 million times in a month after the release of these filters!

20. Mark Zuckerberg Tried to Buy Snapchat

Snapchat’s owners refused to sell Snapchat to Zuckerberg (even though the offer went as high as $3 billion!).

21. Snapchat’s Mascot Is Called Ghostface Chillah

You can buy a plush Ghostface Chilla for $17.99.

22. Facebook & Instagram Borrowed Ephemeral Content from Snapchat

Facebook and Instagram stories? The idea was from Snapchat.

23. 2.1 Million Snaps Are Sent per Minute

Snaps allow users to be in the moment. They’re spontaneous, creative, and beautifully temporal. No wonder users send so many of them per minute!

24. Snapchat Is Valued at $23.5 Billion

Its shares rose by 200% in 2019!

25. 93% of Snapchat Users Have Sent a Photo of a Drink

In fact, drinks are among the most popular photos on Snapchat!

Snapchat for Everyone

Snapchat promises users that they can be who they are today no matter who they were yesterday.

Its ephemeral content, intimacy, and spontaneity are strong points for everyday users and business people alike.

