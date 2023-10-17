Snapchat Content Goes Beyond The App With New Embed Capability

Snapchat has introduced new embedding features, allowing users to share content on external websites.

Users can now embed Lenses, Spotlight videos, public Stories, and profiles into online articles and websites.

The new embed features mark Snapchat’s latest efforts to expand its content beyond the confines of its mobile app.

This provides creators with new avenues for distributing their work and gaining exposure.

Additionally, embedded content expands Snapchat’s advertising reach, as embedded Lenses and Spotlight videos will still contain ads.

How To Embed Snapchat Content

Snapchat outlined simple steps for utilizing the embedding tool – copy the link for any Lens or public content and paste it into your website or article.

The embedded content will then populate, linking to Snapchat for viewers to explore further.

Snapchat says all embedded content must comply with its community guidelines.

Tips for Publishers

For publishers seeking to take advantage of Snapchat’s new embedding tools, here are some tips:

Test different types of content: Embed Spotlight videos for a TikTok-style experience, Lenses for interactivity, Stories for personality, and Profiles for discovering creators. Leverage captions and headlines: Contextualize the embedded content with text that provides a backstory and draws viewers in. Be purposeful: Choose content that aligns with your articles and enhances the user experience. Don’t just stick embeds in randomly. Monitor engagement: Analyze metrics to see which embedded content resonates most with your audience. Promote discovery: Highlight creators who are embedded by featuring their handles and encouraging readers to follow them on Snapchat.

Availability

The embedding capabilities for Lenses, Spotlight, Stories, and Profiles are available today on Snapchat’s website and iOS and Android apps.

It remains to be seen how the broader internet will embrace this capability.