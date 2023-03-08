Smarter Ads: 5 Cost-Efficient Ways To Get Higher Return On Paid Media

Wish you could get the best of both worlds – lower cost-per-click (CPC) and more high-quality leads?

One strategy for paid media is to cast a wide net and drive the most traffic – but a more powerful approach is to target a specific audience to bring in the right traffic.

It’s time to explore cost-effective strategies that optimize your ad spend and maximize return, especially if your company is making budget cuts to brace for economic change.

On March 1, I moderated a webinar with Tucker Stoffers, Senior Director of Growth Marketing at Divvy.

Toffers showed five paid media strategies with actionable insights and critical approaches to growing your business while getting more bang for your buck.

Key Takeaways

Bring in the right, targeted traffic — not the most — with your paid ads.

Think beyond Facebook and Google to take advantage of Tier 2 platforms.

Exploit platform-specific placement, features, and functionality to get the most from every ad.

Not all traffic is created equal.

It’s better to focus on the right traffic, not the most traffic. So, here are five paid media tactics that can help you achieve cost-effective expansion.

1. Let Your Ad Copy Exclude The Wrong Audience For You

You can use your ad copy to do the heavy lifting as part of your targeting strategy.

Ensure you’re messaging differently to different audiences and using exclusionary messaging to identify your target audience.

2. Use Visual Cues To Send The Right Signals To Your Audience

Be sure to call out your audience’s interests and make sure they know who you’re speaking to.

3. Think Outside The Box

There’s a lot of opportunity that lies beyond Google and Facebook.

Try using these Tier 2 platforms:

Amazon.

Walmart.

Quora.

Reddit.

Pinterest.

Programmatic.

4. Make Platforms Work Harder For You

Every platform has functions and features that help you get the most from your ads.

Capitalize On Available Real Estate

Think about optimization.

Don’t worry. You don’t have to change your strategy or restructure campaigns.

Instead, just focus on making the most out of the placement, itself.

See how the last ad, by Metadata, capitalizes on space:

Metadata is taking advantage of this interstitial ad placement from LinkedIn.

Don’t Sleep On Obscure Placements

LinkedIn Text Ads may not drive a lot of quick clicks, but it drives incredible impressions.

Make The Most Out Of Story Ads

Don’t miss the opportunity to tell your story or give a solid visual to your brand.

The last ad uses vibrant colors and some social proof with star ratings to make the most of its white space.

Capitalize On LinkedIn Conversation Ads

Although LinkedIn Conversation Ads don’t provide as much opportunity for scale, they can qualify clicks coming through to your site and your landing page.

Similar to old LinkedIn messaging ads, you’re able to take a lot more time and a lot more space and tell your story.

5. Prioritize Internal Marketing

Your marketing efforts can only go so far with just your marketing team. To broaden your reach, consider the following:

Let the entire company market what you’re selling.

Give marketing the spotlight every week.

Share the why, the how, and what’s in it for them.

