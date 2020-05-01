New Shopify App & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld tell you all about the new Shopify app, expanded audience targeting for Google Shopping campaigns, and the new Snapchat ad unit.

Plus, can you identify who’s lurking in the background of our Google Photos?

The new app allows Shopify users to track orders, follow their favorite brands, and purchase products from their phone.

This new non-skippable ad format will be shown on Snap shows.

Spotted in the wild by Steven Johns, ecommerce advertisers can now target users who have demonstrated a strong, lasting interest in a given topic.

Advertisers could previously only use search-based experiments, but the new option makes Microsoft experiments more like campaign experiments in Google Ads.

The SEO community had a lot of thoughts about a new correlation study from Backlinko that analyzed Google search results.

Then, in our take of the week segment, Duane Brown drops the mic regarding competitor research.

Every minute spent trying to understand competition is a minute spend following and not leading. Most of these tools are always off. This is one thing I tell clients we won't spend time on. — Duane Brown 🇨🇦 (@duanebrown) April 29, 2020

We answer all your digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who were the worst Google Ad policy offenders of 2019?

What new features were added to Search Console?

When will Google video campaigns be switched to parallel tracking?

Where can you add COVID-19 announcements to your Bing Places profile?

Why might you want to reconsider using Google Meet?

How is YouTube fact-checking content?

