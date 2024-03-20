2024 SEO Tools & Tactics To Refresh Your Strategy & Boost Performance

This post was sponsored by Ahrefs. The opinions expressed in this article are the sponsor’s own.

With AI taking the digital world over, constant Google algorithm changes, and growing competition, how can you shift your strategy to keep up?

Constant changes mean SEO professionals need to find new ways to reach SEO success in 2024.

If you’re looking to not simply survive but thrive amidst these seismic changes, it’s important to keep up with the latest trends and look for new ways to work on SEO.

In this guide, we’ll uncover strategies to help you increase search discoverability, and we’ll introduce the tools you’ll need to implement them effectively.

Some of the most significant improvements you can start making in 2024 include:

Knowing how to optimize processes with AI.

Mastering technical SEO and website optimization.

Executing and measuring your SEO more efficiently.

How AI Capabilities Can Be Applied To SEO

Everyone’s talking about how to best harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in 2024.

Utilizing AI in 2024 is about striking the perfect balance and finding the synergy between human ingenuity and AI advancements.

Rather than relying solely on AI technology, find ways to use it to enhance your results.

For instance, if you’re a content marketer looking to streamline your process, AI could assist by offering insights, recommendations, and data-driven strategies to elevate the quality and relevance of your content.

How Ahrefs Integrates AI in SEO & Content Marketing Tools

With modern tools, keyword research became a simple and streamlined task. Except for finding good seed keywords to start with.

If you’re familiar with Ahrefs’ Keywords Explorer tool, you’ll be pleased to know that it was improved with a new AI assistant that effortlessly generates keyword suggestions.

You can get AI keyword suggestions directly within the platform, without needing to go back and forth with ChatGPT when doing your keyword research.

And when it comes to content marketing applications for AI, Ahrefs released a number of free AI-powered writing tools. With these tools you can:

Input your rough ideas and get an organized, well-structured outline in minutes.

Improve the quality, clarity, and readability of a sentence or paragraph with an instant content refresh.

Generate optimized meta titles for better search engine visibility.

Craft informative, SEO-friendly meta descriptions for your articles quickly and easily.

Simplify and summarize your content with precision.

Brainstorm variations of ready-to-use, SEO-friendly blog post ideas to drive more traffic to your blog.

Generate descriptive alt text for your images to improve accessibility and SEO without a hassle.

Get inspiration for your next piece of content by generating a variety of creative ideas.

inspiration for your next piece of content by generating a variety of creative ideas. And more!

Stay ahead of the curve and start leveraging AI to your advantage with Ahrefs.

How To Master Website Optimization & Technical SEO

A well-optimized and technically sound website acts as a sturdy foundation, insulating you from the impact of ruthless core updates that search engines may roll out.

By mastering technical SEO and keeping your site in top-notch condition, you’re not just offering a seamless user experience but also signaling to search engines that your content is reliable and trustworthy.

This proactive approach helps to ensure your site remains visible and valuable amidst ever-evolving ranking criteria.

With Ahrefs Site Audit tool, you can run a thorough SEO audit to uncover your website’s technical and on-page SEO issues, and find out exactly what’s holding your website back.

Plus, the platform recently added some exciting new features to enhance your analysis efforts.

Here are some key updates you should know about:

Core Web Vital (CWV) metrics : Filter your pages by various CWV data points during website recrawls. Visualize CrUX and Lighthouse scores, historical changes, and individual metric performance in the Performance report.

: Filter your pages by various CWV data points during website recrawls. Visualize CrUX and Lighthouse scores, historical changes, and individual metric performance in the Performance report. Google Data Studio integration : Build personalized reports by blending data from different sources and visualizing everything in the form of reports and dashboards.

: Build personalized reports by blending data from different sources and visualizing everything in the form of reports and dashboards. Search by HTML code and page text : Easily search for specific elements extracted during a crawl, such as Google Analytics IDs or “out of stock” labels.

: Easily search for specific elements extracted during a crawl, such as Google Analytics IDs or “out of stock” labels. List of issues for a particular URL : Addressing an issue on a specific URL is streamlined with a dedicated tab showcasing all related issues, allowing comprehensive fixes.

: Addressing an issue on a specific URL is streamlined with a dedicated tab showcasing all related issues, allowing comprehensive fixes. Links Report in Site Audit Issues: Navigate issues more effectively with an additional links report tab, facilitating in-depth analysis at the links level. For instance, browse and export links related to 404 pages for a thorough understanding.

Easy Way: Use An SEO Plugin To Help Optimize Your Content

Ahrefs also launched a WordPress SEO plugin to further assist in your optimization efforts.

With this new plugin, you can automate content audits and see how each article performs for a chosen target keyword.

The tool also provides recommendations on how you can improve the article for better results.

Here are a few key capabilities:

You can import “focus keywords” for each article from Yoast, RankMath, and AIOSEO.

Smoother audit progress that shows real-time audit completion percentages.

Export to CSV all metrics for all analyzed articles or only articles with selected performance status.

Ready to get your site in tip-top shape for the year ahead? Check out Ahrefs’ latest offerings today.

How To Execute & Measure Your SEO KPIs More Efficiently

Keeping your website up-to-date with SEO trends is important – but the buck doesn’t stop there.

Success in SEO isn’t just about visibility; it’s about outperforming your peers.

With Ahrefs, you can use the Site structure report in Site Explorer to quickly see how a competing website is structured, and which parts generate the most organic traffic.

Reassessing the competitive landscape and recalibrating your strategy based on real-time insights are the secrets to staying ahead of the curve.

Site structure is not the only noticeable update to Ahrefs Site Explorer tool. Its overview report has also been updated and is worth exploring.

Not only does it load noticeably faster than the previous version, but you get access to the following new features:

New history chart.

Comparison mode.

Paid traffic data.

Year-over-year mode.

Google algorithm updates.

Calendar report.

Site structure report.

Start Ranking Higher & Maximizing Opportunities With Ahrefs Now

In the rapidly evolving SEO landscape, Ahrefs emerges as a strategic ally, providing the tools you need to not only stay afloat but rise to new heights.

From leveraging AI tools intelligently to mastering technical SEO and executing with precision, we’ve dissected the key strategies that will redefine your SEO in 2024 and beyond.

It’s time to embrace change and elevate your search performance.

Start your journey to sustained SEO success with Ahrefs’ vast array of tools and exciting new features.

With their updated usage-based pricing model, you can access the features you need most. Try it today!

